Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
News

Civil marriages in Italy now outnumber church weddings

Share
Print
John Burger | Nov 22, 2019

Increasingly secular culture, rise in divorce and same-sex unions contribute to trend.

Marriage is becoming more secular in one of the world’s most traditionally Catholic countries.

The percentage of civil marriages in Italy for the first time exceeded the percentage of church weddings in 2018.

“Last year, 50.1% of weddings were conducted in town halls, registry offices or other civil locations, while 49.9% took place in churches, according to ISTAT, Italy’s national statistics agency,” the Telegraph reported.

It took less than five decades for the percentage of civil weddings in Italy to reach the majority. In 1970, it was a mere 2.3%.

“They have leapt in popularity, with couples getting married in castles, on the beach and in unique locations such as a centuries-old house in Verona that purportedly has links to Romeo and Juliet,” says the British daily.

But less than a quarter of the adult population of Italy regularly attends Mass, the paper pointed out, even though nearly 75% of Italians still identify themselves as Catholic.

The increasing number of divorces and second marriages in Italy play into the growth in civil marriage, as Catholic divorcees who want to remarry cannot do so in church unless their first marriage was deemed to be invalid from the start.

There also is a growing number of same-sex civil unions—2,800 last year.

But whether they have a church wedding or not, Italians’ faith in the institution of marriage remains strong, the Telegraph said. There was a 2.3% increase in the number of marriages celebrated in 2018 compared to the year before.

And sacramental marriage remains strong in the south of Italy, where only 30% of weddings last year were conducted merely in civil ceremonies. In the secular, industrialized north, the Telegraph said, civil ceremonies make up 64% of all marriages.

 

Tags:
ItalyMarriage
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: Witness the breathtaking Mass of the Americas …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Actress in Divine Mercy movie describes spiritual experience …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. J-P Mauro
    12 Catholic actors who worshiped at St. Malachy’s in NYC
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW