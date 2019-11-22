Do you know the “Advent Stations”?

The successful, easy-to-read, pocket-sized worship aid Magnificat also has a helpful app for Advent, and one of its features is the Advent Stations.

These reflections bring you through seven stages of God’s preparation for the Coming of Christ with Old Testament readings linked to the New Testament fulfillment.

They are as follows:

1st Station: The creation of Adam and Eve, which links to a reading from Revelation. 2nd Station: The promise of a son to Abraham and Sarah, which links to a reading from Romans. 3rd Station: The angel’s announcement to Manoah and his wife, which links to a reading from Luke. 4th Station: The destiny of Bethlehem revealed to Ruth and Boaz, which links to a reading from Matthew. 5th Station: The song of praise of Hannah and Elkanah, which links to a reading from Luke. 6th Station: David’s promise to Bathsheba, which links to a reading from Hebrews. 7th Station: The Immaculate Conception and the fidelity of Israel in Mary’s parents, which links to a reading from 1Peter.

~

Just as Magnificat gives you what you need for a daily prayer companion, this app is a good resource to get you doing what you should to prepare for Christ’s coming — both at Christmas and at the end of time.

The app has the daily Mass readings, as well as modified morning and evening prayer from the Liturgy of the Hours.

There is a short reflection for the day penned by one of Magnificat’s many top-notch contributors.

In addition to the “Advent Stations,” there are a handful of other cool extras; one of our favorites is the Announcement of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord from the Roman Martyrology. This short reading begins with creation, and with formal language, lists many of the major events that happened through history in preparation for that first Christmas night.

… in the forty-second year of the reign of Caesar Octavian Augustus, the whole world being at peace ….

As a few-minute reading before grace at your Christmas Eve meal, it is sure to give you goosebumps. Something about hearing the historical setting of God’s birth as man is guaranteed to prepare your heart for the birth of the Savior.

The app is available on iPhone and Android.