Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years later

News

For Christians in Egypt, after decades of persecution “things are getting better”

COPTIC MONKS
Mohamed Hakim | DPA
Fionn Shiner-ACN | Nov 22, 2019

The threat of attacks from Islamist extremists continues, but the Egyptian government has made it easier to build churches.

Despite the ongoing threat of extremist attacks in Egypt, the situation is improving for the country’s Christians according to a leading bishop.

Speaking to Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Coptic Catholic Bishop Kyrillos William of Assiut, expressed his hopes for Egypt’s Christians. 

He said: “We thank God that the situation is getting better. The president [el-Sisi] has goodwill towards the Christians. He is a president for all Egyptians.”

But the threat of extremist attacks continues, with Islamists wanting to make Christians fearful of their place in Egyptian society.

He said: “Attacks happen from time-to-time perpetrated by Islamists. The goal is not only to attack Christians but also the Egyptian government.”

 “They want to say to Christians, ‘the government cannot protect you. You should leave Egypt.’

“They would like to establish an Islamic State but in Egypt it will never materialize. Egyptians are close – Christians and Muslims are too united for the extremists to cause problems.”

The bishop added: “There is a mentality since 1952 that treats Christians as second-class citizens. Now, some change has happened and things are getting better.”

 “Building Churches is easier than before. We don’t have to wait years to get a church built.”

According to Bishop William, this is a marked change – for more than 160 years, Christians had to get permission from Egypt’s head of state for new church buildings.

Coptic Christian girls are still abducted with some reports suggesting the police facilitate the kidnappings.

He said: “In areas where the Islamic organisations are strong they are happening but in our area it is not too much of a problem.”

World Watch Monitor interviewed a former member of an Islamist network who actively targeted Coptic girls before he left Islam.

The kidnapper said: “A group of kidnappers meets in a mosque to discuss potential victims. They keep a close eye on Christian houses and monitor everything that’s going on.”

“On that basis, they weave a spider’s web around the girls.”

Bishop William expressed gratitude for ACN and its benefactors, which provides Mass stipends, training of seminarians, church restoration, and more to Egypt.

He said: “We appreciate very much what ACN is doing in many countries to keep Christians in their homelands.”

“We thank all benefactors for their help and donations to ACN so we can realise our dream of keeping Christians in the Middle East.”

 

