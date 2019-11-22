Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral

Actor Mark Wahlberg is very vocal about his faith, and often shares inspiring posts on his social media. But a recent post on his Instagram account provided a little more insight into his prayer life and made many of his fans admire him a little bit more.

The photo posted by Wahlberg shows the film star relaxing on a sofa next to a couple of friends, with a smiling Fr. Eugene sandwiched between them, who had just celebrated Mass for them. Wahlberg was happy to share his thanks to for the whole world to see. He wrote:

“No matter what’s happening we never miss Mass,” followed by a little prayer emoji and a message of thanks to the priest.

The post was not only a lesson in good manners, but a reminder of the gift of the Mass, and how we should try and fit it into our busy schedules. Wahlberg’s faith-affirming words are a powerful witness in a culture that doesn’t always value devotion to God.

Read more: 5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us

Read more: Mark Wahlberg reveals his surprising daily prayer routine