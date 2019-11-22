Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral

The Hollywood actor seems to know how to keep his priorities straight.
The photo posted by Wahlberg shows the film star relaxing on a sofa next to a couple of friends, with a smiling Fr. Eugene sandwiched between them, who had just celebrated Mass for them. Wahlberg was happy to share his thanks to for the whole world to see. He wrote:
“No matter what’s happening we never miss Mass,” followed by a little prayer emoji and a message of thanks to the priest.
The post was not only a lesson in good manners, but a reminder of the gift of the Mass, and how we should try and fit it into our busy schedules. Wahlberg’s faith-affirming words are a powerful witness in a culture that doesn’t always value devotion to God.
