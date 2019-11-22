Pope Francis to NCYC youth: Go and bring the Lord!

“Go! Go, and bring the Lord,” Pope Francis is encouraging the young people gathered for the National Catholic Youth Conference underway in Indianapolis.

In a video message, the Holy Father encourages them: “Go and fill the places you live, even the digital ones,” not with an attitude of winning arguments or proselytizing, “but to bear witness to the tenderness and the mercy of Jesus.”

The annual youth event is described this way:

“In a distinctly Catholic setting, the National Catholic Youth Conference invites participants to encounter Christ, experience church, and be empowered for discipleship.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOSbqvUl07E