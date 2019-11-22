Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Spirituality

This beautiful prayer of St. John Newman calls on particular saints for our deceased loved ones

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Nov 22, 2019

He specifically names Peter, Paul, and John.

Here is a portion of a prayer from St. John Henry Newman for the faithful departed:

May the heavens be opened to them, and the Angels rejoice with them.

May the Archangel St. Michael conduct them to Thee.

May Thy holy Angels come forth to meet them, and carry them to the city of the heavenly Jerusalem.

May St. Peter, to whom Thou gavest the keys of the kingdom of heaven, receive them.

May St. Paul, the vessel of election, stand by them.

May St. John, the beloved disciple, who had the revelation of the secrets of heaven, intercede for them.

May all the Holy Apostles, who received from Thee the power of binding and loosing, pray for them.

May all the Saints and elect of God, who in this world suffered torments for Thy Name, befriend them; that, being freed from the prison beneath, they may be admitted into the glories of that kingdom, where with the Father and the Holy Ghost Thou livest and reignest one God, world without end.

Come to their assistance, all ye Saints of God; gain for them deliverance from their place of punishment; meet them, all ye Angels; receive these holy souls, and present them before the Lord.

Eternal rest give to them, O Lord. And may perpetual light shine on them. May they rest in peace. Amen.

From Prayers, Verses, and Devotions, published by Ignatius Press.

Read more: The saints tell us what Purgatory is actually like

Tags:
DeathPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: Witness the breathtaking Mass of the Americas …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Actress in Divine Mercy movie describes spiritual experience …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. J-P Mauro
    12 Catholic actors who worshiped at St. Malachy’s in NYC
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW