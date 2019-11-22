Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
This book is changing Diana’s life, and those of many other Cubans

Dolors Massot | Nov 22, 2019

In Cuba, life is not that easy. But thanks to a book she was given, this young woman found new horizons.

Diana is a young, hopeful Cuban woman, bursting with joyful optimism. Her hope springs forth, she claims, from an event changed her: she encountered Jesus.

As Diana explains in the video included in this article, Cuba is a vibrant, colorful island that visitors will always find exciting. Its exceptional beaches by the Caribbean Sea, the beats of Cuban son music, the architecture of Old Havana, the always-shining sun… But, once one steps away from all this touristic charm, the difficulties of real life in Cuba appear.

The hardships of everyday life Cuba often lead people to fall into despair. The future looks difficult. Depression is frequent.

Books that bring hope.

Diana speaks from her own experience. She grew up among the difficulties most Catholic Cuban families must face in the island. But, little by little, in Sunday School, she discovered Jesus. Thanks to the books she and other children and teens had access to, she made her spiritual life richer, deeper, and more meaningful.

Diana is both happy and grateful for the faith in Jesus she received, and wants to pass the joys of Christian life on to others: she is now a catechist.

These catechetic books reached Diana and many other Cuban youngsters thanks to the Gifts of Faith sent by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

A very special Christmas

This Christmas, you can also contribute to this mission. Why not trading a regular gift for a special Gift of Faith? Thanks to these gifts, Aid to the Church in Need can bring joy to many young people like Diana, in Cuba and elsewhere. You can do it on your own behalf or on behalf of your family and friends. The process is quite simple, and your gift can make this Christmas unique for many people.

You can make your “Gift of faith” this Christmas by donating to ACN:

