Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church

Editor's choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
This martyr told us: Get your petitions ready because I’ll be your best intercessor

Miguel Pro
Public Domain
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Nov 22, 2019

Blessed Miguel Pro had this request: May my last words on earth and my first song in heaven be “Long live Christ the King!”

Blessed Miguel Pro is one of the many martyrs of the bloody Cristero War, the early 20th-century conflict that arose when Mexico’s government tried to suppress the Church.

Arrested on false charges and condemned to death, Father Pro was shot to death on the morning of November 23, 1927. Extending his arms in the form of a cross, he spoke his last words: ¡Viva Cristo Rey! Long live Christ the King!

Read more: Photos of this priest’s martyrdom were meant to dissuade Catholics; that’s not what happened

As the end of his life approached, Miguel was ready and even eager to suffer alongside so many who were giving their lives.

Hopefully I might be worthy of suffering persecution for the name of Jesus! Hopefully it falls to me to be one of the first, or one of the last, but to be one of this group! And if that happens, get your petitions to heaven ready, because I will be your best intercessor.

He also offered this desire:

May my last words on earth and my first song in heaven be “Long live Christ the King!”

Of course it wasn’t easy to contemplate the suffering that awaited him. In a prayer that echoes Gethsemane, he pleaded:

Heart of Jesus, I love Thee; but increase my love. Heart of Jesus, I trust in Thee; but give greater vigor to my confidence.
Heart of Jesus, I give my heart to Thee; but so enclose it in Thee that it may never be separated from Thee.
Heart of Jesus, I am all Thine; but take care of my promise so that I may be able to put it in practice even unto the complete sacrifice of my life.
Tags:
Saints
Editor's Choice
Aleteia
Matthew Becklo
Cerith Gardiner
Cerith Gardiner
Zelda Caldwell
Philip Kosloski
