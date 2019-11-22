This martyr told us: Get your petitions ready because I’ll be your best intercessor

Blessed Miguel Pro had this request: May my last words on earth and my first song in heaven be “Long live Christ the King!”
Arrested on false charges and condemned to death, Father Pro was shot to death on the morning of November 23, 1927. Extending his arms in the form of a cross, he spoke his last words: ¡Viva Cristo Rey! Long live Christ the King!
As the end of his life approached, Miguel was ready and even eager to suffer alongside so many who were giving their lives.
Hopefully I might be worthy of suffering persecution for the name of Jesus! Hopefully it falls to me to be one of the first, or one of the last, but to be one of this group! And if that happens, get your petitions to heaven ready, because I will be your best intercessor.
He also offered this desire:
May my last words on earth and my first song in heaven be “Long live Christ the King!”
Of course it wasn’t easy to contemplate the suffering that awaited him. In a prayer that echoes Gethsemane, he pleaded:
Heart of Jesus, I love Thee; but increase my love. Heart of Jesus, I trust in Thee; but give greater vigor to my confidence.Heart of Jesus, I give my heart to Thee; but so enclose it in Thee that it may never be separated from Thee.
Heart of Jesus, I am all Thine; but take care of my promise so that I may be able to put it in practice even unto the complete sacrifice of my life.
