High schoolers gather round Christ at national Catholic convention

NCYC underway in Indiana offers a “distinctly Catholic setting” for an experience of the Church.
His audience — hundreds of wildly excited high-school age Catholics — show that this “now” is full of hope.
The National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) is held every two years for high schoolers and their chaperones. This year’s event wraps up on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Keynote speakers for 2019 included Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Fr. Augustino Torres; Sister of Life Bethany Madonna; Rwanda genocide survivor Immaculée Ilibagiza; and international speaker Mark Hart.
Many other Catholic leaders are on hand for dozens of breakout sessions, with many topics touching on social media, identity, and the challenges of the culture. Other topics range from specific issues such as racism, to being a Catholic in the military, to prayer and Scripture.
The theme this year is Blessed, Broken, Given.
One of the highlights of the NCYC is the time the young people spend in Eucharistic Adoration.
Youth are also able to follow the event through an app, and it is live streamed, and also on Facebook.
This year, Pope Francis sent a video message to the young people, inviting them to evangelize their peers.
Read more: Pope Francis to NCYC youth: Go and bring the Lord!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?