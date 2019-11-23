Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years later
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Editor's choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Pray to your patron saint after receiving communion

YOUNG,MAN,MASS
Catholic Diocese of Saginaw | CC BY-ND 2.0
Philip Kosloski | Nov 23, 2019

Ask your patron saint to keep in your heart the graces you receive after communion.

In the Catholic Church there exists a tradition where each person can adopt a patron saint to whom they feel a special connection. Sometimes this patron saint is based on someone’s birth name, or the feast day on which they were born, but more often this custom involves freely choosing a particular saint to be a person’s patron.

Whoever your patron saint may be, one holy practice is to pray for their intercession after receiving holy communion.

One reason why this is an important practice is because when we receive communion, we are put “in union” not only with God, but also all the saints in Heaven. This gives us a special opportunity to ask our patron saint for special graces and to help maintain the graces we receive after communion.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that can be use for anyone who wishes to draw closer to their patron saint and remain in union with God after Mass is over.

O great Saint [insert name here], under whose patronage I have placed myself, obtain for me grace to fulfill the holy resolutions I have made this day. Help me, by your powerful intercession, to lead a life conformable to the sacred character I have received, and to imitate the virtues for which you were so remarkable. Protect me through all the perils of life, and abandon me not at the hour of death. Amen.

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSacraments
