Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years later
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

This is how you should respond to a request, according to St. Columbanus

SAINT COLUMBANUS
Davide Papalini | CC BY SA 3.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 23, 2019

If someone asks you to do something, try not to delay your response.

St. Columbanus was a holy Irish monk during the 6th and 7th centuries who founded a number of monasteries throughout Europe. He created a particular moral code that was to be followed by his monks, later called the “Rule of Columbanus.”

In it he talks about obedience, which in religious life is very important. However, lay people are not exempt from practicing obedience and are required to do so on a daily basis. This could be obeying the orders of a boss or manager at work, or simply responding to a just request from our spouse.

The virtue of obedience is important, as it gives us the opportunity to be charitable toward others and deny our own selfish will.

St. Columbanus believed there was a central key to unlocking this virtue that he writes about in his Rule.

At the first word of a superior all must rise to obey, because by obeying him they obey God, according to the word of the Lord Jesus: “He that heareth you, heareth me.” If, therefore, any one hearing a word of command does not rise straightway he shall be adjudged disobedient … If anyone obeys with grumbling, his obedience, not coming from the heart, is disobedience: therefore, until he shows his good will, his work is of no avail.

While this is most applicable in a monastic setting, it can also apply to countless situations in the secular world.

For example, when a wife asks her husband to help her wash the dishes, the husband should not grumble, but stop whatever he is doing (within reason) and respond to the just request.

If we are to be obedient to others, we should do so after the example of Jesus Christ and strive to obey without any hesitation.

Each situation is different and this type of obedience isn’t always called for, but on many occasions it is and we should try to respond promptly as best as we can.

Read more: How to teach your children obedience, according to St. John Chrysostom

Read more: Why do religious make vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience?

 

Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Actress in Divine Mercy movie describes spiritual experience …
  4. J-P Mauro
    12 Catholic actors who worshiped at St. Malachy’s in NYC
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Ask God to purify your thoughts and imagination with this prayer
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This is spiritually more beneficial than fasting, according to …
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: Witness the breathtaking Mass of the Americas …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW