Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
10 Advent apps to deepen your experience of the season

PRAY AS YOU GO
Pray As You Go | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 24, 2019

If you need some extra inspiration, check out these apps with Advent themed reflections.

When preparing for the great feast of Christmas, it’s easy to get distracted during Advent by all the festive decorations, parties and Christmas movies. We often forget to carve out time in our day to enjoy the beautiful season of Advent and foster a spirit of hopeful expectation for the coming of Jesus Christ.

One helpful and accessible way to do that is to download any number of mobile apps that feature Advent meditations to keep you focused on the “reason for the season.”

Here is a list of the top 10 Advent apps that others have found helpful in fostering a prayerful approach to this special time of preparation. Each of the apps is either Advent specific or features daily readings and meditations that include Advent content.

1
Magnificat Advent Companion

Presented in a day-by-day format, the Advent Companion App contains:

– LITURGY – daily Mass prayers and Scripture readings
– PRAYERS – a cycle of prayers for morning, evening, and night inspired by the Liturgy of the Hours
– MEDITATION – daily original meditations on the Gospel reading by twenty-four gifted authors

Download: Android/iOS.

2
Pray As You Go

Pray As You Go is a daily prayer session, designed for use on portable devices, to help you pray whenever you find time, but particularly whilst traveling to and from work, study, etc.

A new prayer session is produced every day of the working week and one session for the weekend. It is not a ‘Thought for the Day,’ a sermon or a Bible-study, but rather a framework for your own prayer.

Download: Android/iOS.

3
Advent with Pope Francis

An app for the 2019 Advent Season Celebration with readings and quotes by Pope Francis.

Download: Android/iOS.

4
Christmas Tree of Kindness

Select a tree and theme, then decorate your tree with ornaments. All ornaments are earned by performing simple acts of kindness!

You can choose from a series of suggested deeds (acts) or create your own. Once you have completed your tree by filling it with ornaments, you will receive a star at the top of the tree and hear Christmas music!

Download: Android/iOS.

5
Word on Fire Digital

With a Word on Fire Digital subscription, you will instantly have access to ALL of Bishop Barron’s video programs.

Download: Android/iOS.

6
Daily Readings for Catholics

Select the entire text from the daily readings and have your device read it out loud for you so you can listen to today’s readings while you are getting ready in the morning or commuting to work and enjoy a better day after hearing God’s message.

Download: Android/iOS.

7
FORMED

Access thousands of Catholic video-based study programs, movies, documentaries, audio talks, and audio books. Let these materials facilitate your spiritual journey as you try to more fully understand, live and share your Catholic Faith.

To access all features and content you can subscribe to FORMED on a monthly or yearly basis.

Download: Android/iOS.

8
The Word Among Us

Includes the daily Scripture readings from Mass with a meditation (based on one of the readings) for every day of the year, the complete Order of the Mass, articles about the Saints, and practical advice on living the Christian life.

Download: Android/iOS.

9
Click To Pray

Click To Pray is the official app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer) that revolutionizes praying. Connect yourself with thousands of people who pray every day for the challenges of humanity and for the mission of the Church as the pope proposes in his monthly prayer intentions.

Download: Android/iOS.

10
iBreviary

iBreviary is the application that brings the traditional Catholic prayer of the Breviary and all the texts of the Liturgy on your phones and tablet.

Download: Android/iOS.

Read more: 10 Apps that can improve your prayer life

Read more: 3 Sanity-saving apps for working moms

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
