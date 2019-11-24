10 Advent apps to deepen your experience of the season

If you need some extra inspiration, check out these apps with Advent themed reflections.
One helpful and accessible way to do that is to download any number of mobile apps that feature Advent meditations to keep you focused on the “reason for the season.”
Here is a list of the top 10 Advent apps that others have found helpful in fostering a prayerful approach to this special time of preparation. Each of the apps is either Advent specific or features daily readings and meditations that include Advent content.
1Magnificat Advent Companion
Presented in a day-by-day format, the Advent Companion App contains:
– LITURGY – daily Mass prayers and Scripture readings
– PRAYERS – a cycle of prayers for morning, evening, and night inspired by the Liturgy of the Hours
– MEDITATION – daily original meditations on the Gospel reading by twenty-four gifted authors
2Pray As You Go
Pray As You Go is a daily prayer session, designed for use on portable devices, to help you pray whenever you find time, but particularly whilst traveling to and from work, study, etc.
A new prayer session is produced every day of the working week and one session for the weekend. It is not a ‘Thought for the Day,’ a sermon or a Bible-study, but rather a framework for your own prayer.
3Advent with Pope Francis
An app for the 2019 Advent Season Celebration with readings and quotes by Pope Francis.
4Christmas Tree of Kindness
Select a tree and theme, then decorate your tree with ornaments. All ornaments are earned by performing simple acts of kindness!
You can choose from a series of suggested deeds (acts) or create your own. Once you have completed your tree by filling it with ornaments, you will receive a star at the top of the tree and hear Christmas music!
5Word on Fire Digital
With a Word on Fire Digital subscription, you will instantly have access to ALL of Bishop Barron’s video programs.
6Daily Readings for Catholics
Select the entire text from the daily readings and have your device read it out loud for you so you can listen to today’s readings while you are getting ready in the morning or commuting to work and enjoy a better day after hearing God’s message.
7FORMED
Access thousands of Catholic video-based study programs, movies, documentaries, audio talks, and audio books. Let these materials facilitate your spiritual journey as you try to more fully understand, live and share your Catholic Faith.
To access all features and content you can subscribe to FORMED on a monthly or yearly basis.
8The Word Among Us
Includes the daily Scripture readings from Mass with a meditation (based on one of the readings) for every day of the year, the complete Order of the Mass, articles about the Saints, and practical advice on living the Christian life.
9Click To Pray
Click To Pray is the official app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer) that revolutionizes praying. Connect yourself with thousands of people who pray every day for the challenges of humanity and for the mission of the Church as the pope proposes in his monthly prayer intentions.
10iBreviary
iBreviary is the application that brings the traditional Catholic prayer of the Breviary and all the texts of the Liturgy on your phones and tablet.
