J-P Mauro
A prayer for all political leaders
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
A prayer for all political leaders

Philip Kosloski | Nov 24, 2019

Ask the King of kings to guide all political leaders in the ways of truth, beauty and goodness.

Throughout history we have always had a love-hate relationship with kings, queens and other political leaders. We all know that a leader needs to be appointed for the greater good of society, but it doesn’t take long to see the many faults of a leader.

It is a weighty task to rule a nation, state or local municipality and everyone is ready to tell that person exactly how they should conduct themselves. Besides doing what we can to influence political leaders in a positive way, one of the most forgotten tasks of the people is to pray for their leader.

Here is a short prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that invokes Jesus Christ, the King of kings, to help the particular leader with their governance, so that they rule not with an iron fist, but with a heart of gold.

O eternal King, have mercy on all political leaders; grant them those lights and graces that are necessary for the perfect discharge of their duty to their people; that they may be true servants to you, the King of kings, and virtuous examples. Have mercy on all those in power; that they may all fear you, love you, and serve you; and ever remember that they are your deputies, and ministers of your justice. Amen.

Read more: A regal litany to Jesus, King of the Universe

Read more: Why Pius XI wanted everyone to proclaim that “Jesus is King”

Tags:
PoliticsPrayers for a Particular Need
