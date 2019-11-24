Here’s how to be a “king” after Jesus’ own heart

Christians are taught that through baptism, we are brought into theof Jesus Christ, King of the Universe.

What does that mean? Are we all “kings”?

The Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms this teaching and explains what it truly signifies.

The People of God shares in the royal office of Christ. He exercises his kingship by drawing all men to himself through his death and Resurrection. Christ, King and Lord of the universe, made himself the servant of all, for he came “not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” For the Christian, “to reign is to serve him,” particularly when serving “the poor and the suffering, in whom the Church recognizes the image of her poor and suffering founder.” The People of God fulfills its royal dignity by a life in keeping with its vocation to serve with Christ. (CCC 786)

Christians are not called to be kings in the negative, overbearing sense of the word, but to be true “servant-leaders,” walking in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

The only crown Jesus ever wore was a crown of thorns, which illustrates the lengths he was willing to go in his love for his people. He led others by serving them, even washing their feet on the night before his death.

Jesus does not rule over us like an earthly king, but as a true king, one who has his people’s interests above his own.

If we want to fully participate in Jesus’ royal office and be a “king” in this world, we must lay down our pride and serve our neighbor. We may never wear a golden crown on earth, but the crown that awaits us in Heaven will be well worth the sacrifice.

