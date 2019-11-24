Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

Here’s how to be a “king” after Jesus’ own heart

CHRIST THE KING
John Stephen Dwyer | CC BY SA 3.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 24, 2019

Serving the poor and most vulnerable is the primary way to participate in Jesus’ kingship.

Christians are taught that through baptism, we are brought into the royal office of Jesus Christ, King of the Universe.

What does that mean? Are we all “kings”?

The Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms this teaching and explains what it truly signifies.

The People of God shares in the royal office of Christ. He exercises his kingship by drawing all men to himself through his death and Resurrection. Christ, King and Lord of the universe, made himself the servant of all, for he came “not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” For the Christian, “to reign is to serve him,” particularly when serving “the poor and the suffering, in whom the Church recognizes the image of her poor and suffering founder.” The People of God fulfills its royal dignity by a life in keeping with its vocation to serve with Christ. (CCC 786)

Christians are not called to be kings in the negative, overbearing sense of the word, but to be true “servant-leaders,” walking in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

The only crown Jesus ever wore was a crown of thorns, which illustrates the lengths he was willing to go in his love for his people. He led others by serving them, even washing their feet on the night before his death.

Jesus does not rule over us like an earthly king, but as a true king, one who has his people’s interests above his own.

If we want to fully participate in Jesus’ royal office and be a “king” in this world, we must lay down our pride and serve our neighbor. We may never wear a golden crown on earth, but the crown that awaits us in Heaven will be well worth the sacrifice.

Read more: Why Pius XI wanted everyone to proclaim that “Jesus is King”

Read more: Why the feast of Christ the King was originally celebrated in October

Tags:
BibleJesus Christ
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  3. J-P Mauro
    12 Catholic actors who worshiped at St. Malachy’s in NYC
  4. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Actress in Divine Mercy movie describes spiritual experience …
  6. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW