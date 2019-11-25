Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

Advent: finally, a book especially designed for children

compagnon_vers_noel
Magnificat
Share
Print
Marzena Devoud | Nov 25, 2019

With Advent just around the corner, invite your children (or your grandchildren) to prepare for the wonderful mystery of Christmas with this lovely Advent companion. Let’s offer our little ones the chance to discover the true meaning of this beautiful season of expectation.

Just a few days from the start of Advent, Magnificat offers an original book guaranteed to communicate the true meaning of this beautiful time of waiting and preparation to children. And, in this fast-moving age of videos on demand and instantaneous music streaming, that’s a tall order. The frenetic holiday season, already on display in shop windows, doesn’t help children to put themselves in the presence of God, nor to appreciate what is essential. But, before Christmas, the period of Advent offers us the time to relive the birth of Christ and deepen our faith. And thanks to its excellent Advent Companion for adults, Magnificat already has a proven track-record on the subject.

A gift bearing meaning and hope

To help your children grow in this journey toward the divine birth, My Daily Advent Prayers is an ideal companion for all children aged seven and up along the spiritual path of Advent. The selection of a Gospel reading for the day, beautifully enriched with poetry and the lovely lyrical illustrations by award-winning illustrator Eric Puybaret, will lead them with joy, depth, and beauty toward the great night they all so eagerly await. Each day, an explanation allows the child to better understand the approach of the wonderful celebration that is Christmas.

A daily rendez-vous centered on prayer

My Daily Advent Prayers is also–and above all–a book that invites children to prayer. Alone or with their parents or grandparents, a child will learn that God welcomes all our prayers. And those proposed here, couched in a language at the same time child-friendly and deeply thoughtful, are the work of Charlotte Grossetête, the well-known author of children’s books.

The layout greatly eases the child’s navigation through the season, guiding them simply to the correct reading for each day. Because, for each Sunday of Advent, you are offered the choice between liturgical years A, B, or C, followed by a unique suggestion for the other days of the week it’s a precious guide designed to accompany all your children toward Christmas over the years!

Easy to follow, and sets the pace of the day

Each day of Advent (Sundays included) is laid out identically with four moments of prayer centered on the Word of God and texts (taken from the Mass of the day) that can be read aloud, perhaps alternating between the parent and child. It’s an ideal occasion to share, meditate, and pray together. An original and playful idea: at the bottom right-hand page, the three Magi guide the child to the appropriate page for the day of that liturgical year.

Mon compagnon vers Noël
Magnificat

It’s a publication to be treasured for its quality, up to the same demanding standards and elegance of all Magnificat publications. With its gilded cover and satin bookmark, it already offers a foretaste of Christmas. A “must” to ensure that the dreams of your little loved ones are filled with the gentle presence of Jesus.

Also visit https://us.magnificat.net/my-magnifikid-daily-advent-prayers.html.

In partnership with –

magnificat_logo

 

Tags:
AdventChildren
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  4. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  6. J-P Mauro
    12 Catholic actors who worshiped at St. Malachy’s in NYC
  7. John Burger
    Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African …
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Actress in Divine Mercy movie describes spiritual experience …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW