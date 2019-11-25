Advent: finally, a book especially designed for children

Just a few days from the start of Advent, Magnificat offers an original book guaranteed to communicate the true meaning of this beautiful time of waiting and preparation to children. And, in this fast-moving age of videos on demand and instantaneous music streaming, that’s a tall order. The frenetic holiday season, already on display in shop windows, doesn’t help children to put themselves in the presence of God, nor to appreciate what is essential. But, before Christmas, the period of Advent offers us the time to relive the birth of Christ and deepen our faith. And thanks to its excellent Advent Companion for adults, Magnificat already has a proven track-record on the subject.

A gift bearing meaning and hope

To help your children grow in this journey toward the divine birth, My Daily Advent Prayers is an ideal companion for all children aged seven and up along the spiritual path of Advent. The selection of a Gospel reading for the day, beautifully enriched with poetry and the lovely lyrical illustrations by award-winning illustrator Eric Puybaret, will lead them with joy, depth, and beauty toward the great night they all so eagerly await. Each day, an explanation allows the child to better understand the approach of the wonderful celebration that is Christmas.

A daily rendez-vous centered on prayer

My Daily Advent Prayers is also–and above all–a book that invites children to prayer. Alone or with their parents or grandparents, a child will learn that God welcomes all our prayers. And those proposed here, couched in a language at the same time child-friendly and deeply thoughtful, are the work of Charlotte Grossetête, the well-known author of children’s books.

The layout greatly eases the child’s navigation through the season, guiding them simply to the correct reading for each day. Because, for each Sunday of Advent, you are offered the choice between liturgical years A, B, or C, followed by a unique suggestion for the other days of the week it’s a precious guide designed to accompany all your children toward Christmas over the years!

Easy to follow, and sets the pace of the day

Each day of Advent (Sundays included) is laid out identically with four moments of prayer centered on the Word of God and texts (taken from the Mass of the day) that can be read aloud, perhaps alternating between the parent and child. It’s an ideal occasion to share, meditate, and pray together. An original and playful idea: at the bottom right-hand page, the three Magi guide the child to the appropriate page for the day of that liturgical year.

Magnificat

It’s a publication to be treasured for its quality, up to the same demanding standards and elegance of all Magnificat publications. With its gilded cover and satin bookmark, it already offers a foretaste of Christmas. A “must” to ensure that the dreams of your little loved ones are filled with the gentle presence of Jesus.

Also visit https://us.magnificat.net/my-magnifikid-daily-advent-prayers.html.

