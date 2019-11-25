Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Lifestyle

Police rescue half of a wandering “live Nativity scene”

ANIMALS
Goddard Police Department | Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Nov 25, 2019

A little pre-Christmas cheer as advent approaches!

If you live in Goddard, which is near Wichita, Kansas, you may have recently come across a funny sight: a camel, a donkey, and a cow wandering in the road. The Goddard police department shared the incident on their Facebook page, with a bit of Christmas spirit in mind.

While searching for the owners, the police posted: “Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard? If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season.”

Thankfully the police shared an update that the owners had been located, so it seems the animals didn’t quite make it all the way to Bethlehem!

Read more: Pope Francis receives a police bear!

Read more: Police officer breastfeeds “smelly and dirty” baby in distress (Photo)

 

Tags:
Advent
