Police rescue half of a wandering “live Nativity scene”

If you live in Goddard, which is near Wichita, Kansas, you may have recently come across a funny sight: a camel, a donkey, and a cow wandering in the road. The Goddard police department shared the incident on their Facebook page, with a bit of Christmas spirit in mind.

While searching for the owners, the police posted: “Does anyone know the owners of these three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard? If we can not locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season.”

Thankfully the police shared an update that the owners had been located, so it seems the animals didn’t quite make it all the way to Bethlehem!

