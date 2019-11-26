Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans

Editor's choice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
12 Foods and drinks and their patron saints

SAINT ELIZABETH OF HUNGARY
Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Nov 26, 2019

If you need a little extra help in the kitchen, try turning to these heavenly helpers!

While many are very talented cooks, able to prepare the most elegant meals around, not everyone shares the same skills in the kitchen. For some of us, we are lucky enough not to burn the macaroni and cheese we put into the microwave!

Thankfully, you can turn to these patron saints in your time of need and ask for a little extra help in the kitchen. It may not guarantee a complete success, but at least you may not lose your temper!

Here is a slideshow that highlights 12 saints and food and drink that they are associated with.

Read more: 7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Read more: Gardener, cook and saint: The humble witness of Bl. Isidore De Loor

 

 

