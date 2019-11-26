Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

Why the first 30 minutes of your day are the most important

WAKING UP
BUNDITINAY I Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 26, 2019

St. John Berchmans didn’t waste any time after waking up to dedicate the rest of the day to God.

Have you ever had a bad day? St. John Berchmans believed that the success of a day depended largely on how a person started the day, especially during those first 30 minutes of the morning.

In The Life of the Blessed John Berchmans by Francis Goldie, the morning schedule of Berchmans is written out in detail.

At four in the morning the bell sounded the hour of rising. John heard it with the reverence of Samuel, when the holy child recognized at the fourth call the voice of the Lord. He made the sign of the Cross, saying as he arose, “Lord, what would you have me do? My heart is ready, O God, my heart is ready!” The moment he got up he prostrated himself before his crucifix … which, before going to sleep, he used to place at the foot of his bed.

This initial surrender and short prayer entrusts those first waking moments to God, looking to him for guidance. Often we are tempted to wake up grumbling and already angry at the world. With that attitude, its no wonder we end up having a bad day!

Berchmans didn’t stop there, as he was “convinced that [his other work] depends, perhaps chiefly, on the way one gets up in the morning.”

As soon as he was dressed he covered his bed, and kneeling down, poured out his soul with such ardor that one would have thought that it was the closing colloquy of a night-long prayer. He thanked his angel guardian, and the patron of the preceding day, for their protection through the day and night; he begged them to be with him all the rest of his life, and especially at the hour of his death … he [also] joined a four-fold resolution–That every thought, word, or deed that day should be purely for God’s glory; in thanksgiving for [holy communion]; to obtain a true devotion to the Blessed Virgin, and true internal humility; and that his thoughts, words, and deeds might be united with those of Christ His Lord.

All of this was done during the first 30 minutes of his day, not wasting any of his time struggling with laziness in bed.

While initially we may not be able to have the same fire that fueled the faith and determination of St. John Berchmans, we can try to follow his example in little ways. For example, instead of hitting that snooze button, try to get up from bed and pray a brief word of love to God.

If we want to be better prepared for what the day has in store for us, try to start the day on the right foot and in the grace of God.

Read more: Begin your day right with this morning prayer to the Virgin Mary

Read more: A morning prayer to begin each day with peace and tranquility

Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  4. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to your patron saint after receiving communion
  8. Matthew Green and Aleteia
    Hearing impaired couple surprised by beloved priest at wedding …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW