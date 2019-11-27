Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Art & Culture

Listen to the Benedictine Monks of Silos singing Gregorian Chant

GREGORIAN CHANT
Thoom - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza

This album made #3 in the Billboard 200 music chart, and is a certified triple platinum.

Gregorian chant is a form of monophonic unaccompanied sacred music sung in Latin (although it also includes Greek) belonging to the Western, Roman Catholic tradition. It developed mainly in western and central Europe during the 9th and 10th centuries, and experienced some later modifications in the Late Middle Ages and in the Early Renaissance. Even if tradition credits Pope Gregory I with inventing Gregorian chant (hence its name, “Gregorian”) today most scholars believe that this kind of monophonic psalmody is rather a musical development stemming from Carolingian, Roman, and Galician liturgical chants.

Read more: How Gregorian chant was born

The Monastery of Santo Domingo de Silos is a masterpiece of Iberian Romanesque Art. Named after the 11th-century Benedictine saint, Domingo de Silos (who also served as the Abbot of the same monastery), the building dates to the seventh century, and was originally called the Monastery of Saint Sebastian De Silos. Even if in its early days the monks in this monastery would sing Mozarabic Chant, they switched to Gregorian in the 11th century. Now as members of the Solesmes Congregation, their singing is influenced by that of Solesmes Abbey.

The recording we include in the video above has received very interesting commentaries from the critics. A very original review in Gramophone summarizes the whole spirit of this album: “The ensemble is not always perfect, but if these are not professional singers, they are, and they sound like, truly professional monks.”

Tags:
ArtMedievalSacred Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to your patron saint after receiving communion
  8. Matthew Green and Aleteia
    Hearing impaired couple surprised by beloved priest at wedding …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW