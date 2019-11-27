Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lifestyle

Science proves that showing gratitude makes us happier

Woman with Gratitude
Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Nov 27, 2019

The many benefits of feeling thankful.

When everyone sits down to celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow, if they have a true feeling of gratitude, they’ll actually be doing themselves a favor. As scientists have discovered, the very act of feeling grateful is beneficial for our health. The revealing find was highlighted in an article by Daily Health Post, and the positive discovery comes at the perfect time in this season of Thanksgiving.

The article explains in some intricacy how the brain responds to genuine feelings of gratitude — so when you’re telling your kids to say “thank you and mean it,” you’re doing them a favor. The study, led by psychologists Dr. Robert Emmons of the University of California at Davis and Dr. Michael McCullough of the University of Miami, relied on feedback from three groups of people on the physical effects of practicing gratitude.

During their research, the psychologists asked the different study groups to record different information: the first were asked to keep a daily gratitude journal, the second group of participants were asked to note things that had bugged them that day, and the final group were asked just to record fe

elings from that day.

After ten weeks the researchers could assert that those who’d expressed daily gratitude were more positive and optimistic than the other groups. They were also more physically fit with fewer trips to the doctor than the other two groups.

This positive feedback is all very encouraging, but further studies have shown more tangible effects of gratitude on the individual. Firstly individuals who practice gratitude feel less anxiety and therefore get a better night’s sleep. And further still, this improved sleep and less stress also pays off by reducing the chances of heart failure.

Scientists have also gone to study in more intricate detail which parts of the brain respond to gratitude and what effects this has on the individual. With a conclusion that the increased activity in the parts of the brain that are responsible for “moral and social cognition, reward, empathy, and value judgment” means that “the emotion of gratitude supports a positive and supportive attitude toward others and a feeling of relief from stressors.”

With the brain being the complex muscle that it is, there are even more positive effects of gratitude. Scientists found that one of the neurochemicals released by the act of gratitude is the pleasure hormone, dopamine. And what’s even better is that individuals can get to experience these positive responses once more by reliving the emotion.

“A simple gratitude writing intervention was associated with significantly greater and lasting neural sensitivity to gratitude–subjects who participated in gratitude letter writing showed both behavioral increases in gratitude and significantly greater neural modulation by gratitude in the medial prefrontal cortex three months later,” studies found.

This has also been said to have a positive impact on adolescents who express gratitude. The positive feeling gained by feeling grateful seems to create a feeling of self-worth in a teen as well as compassion for others according to a report in Frontiers. So it’s a practice you should encourage in any teen so that they can look out for others while also keeping themselves on a positive path in those oft-troubled years.

Expressing gratitude can also be useful in a marriage. Instead of nit-picking and criticizing, when you take the time to show gratitude to your spouse you not only make them feel valued, you also gain pleasure, as detailed in this report in the Clinical Psychology Review.

So on this Thanksgiving Day when you’re sitting around the table remembering what you are thankful for, think about making this a daily habit you do either as an individual, or as a family, and see all the positive effects gratitude can have on you all.

You can read the entire Daily Health Post article here.

Read more: How to make Thanksgiving an honored, year-long habit of gratitude

Read more: How I accidentally taught my kids to practice gratitude

