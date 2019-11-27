Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

Sleep in peace with this calming prayer

sleep
Zoom Team | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 27, 2019

It is a short prayer that can be prayed over and over again as you fall asleep.

Sometimes we will be laying in bed, restless, and not able to sleep. While there are countless calming techniques that can be attempted, one way to bring your mind at peace is to start at your soul.

One such prayer that can be prayed over and over again, often focusing on your breath, is a prayer inspired by Psalm 31. The rest of the prayer is taken from the Golden Manual, a book of prayerful devotions from the mid-19th century.

Into your hands, O Lord, I commend my spirit. You have redeemed me, O Lord God of truth. I will sleep in peace, and take my rest.

It is a prayer of resignation, giving to God everything that you are and allowing him to grant you a peaceful night’s sleep.

If you find yourself laying in bed and wondering what to do, try praying this short prayer and letting yourself rest under the watchful care of God, your Heavenly Father.

Read more: Pray this night prayer of St. Augustine when trying to fall asleep

Read more: Can’t go back to sleep in the middle of the night? Pray this prayer

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to your patron saint after receiving communion
  8. Matthew Green and Aleteia
    Hearing impaired couple surprised by beloved priest at wedding …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW