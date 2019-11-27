Sleep in peace with this calming prayer

It is a short prayer that can be prayed over and over again as you fall asleep.
One such prayer that can be prayed over and over again, often focusing on your breath, is a prayer inspired by Psalm 31. The rest of the prayer is taken from the Golden Manual, a book of prayerful devotions from the mid-19th century.
Into your hands, O Lord, I commend my spirit. You have redeemed me, O Lord God of truth. I will sleep in peace, and take my rest.
It is a prayer of resignation, giving to God everything that you are and allowing him to grant you a peaceful night’s sleep.
If you find yourself laying in bed and wondering what to do, try praying this short prayer and letting yourself rest under the watchful care of God, your Heavenly Father.
