Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Lifestyle

Worried about holiday weight gain? Try this strategy before you diet

FOOD
Goran Bogicevic - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Calah Alexander | Nov 27, 2019

In a world of nutrition information overload, sometimes simple wisdom is the best.

When it comes to nutrition, it’s hard to do it right. Between the appeal of sugar and the convenience of ready-made food in our increasingly busy lives, it can seem like an overwhelming task to eat nutritionally. Many diets require hours of shopping, prepping, label-reading, and endless piles of dishes to wash, while others have strict rules about “good” foods and “bad” foods. If you add in the hustle of the holidays, eating right at this time of year can seem like an insurmountable task.

But it doesn’t have to be like this. There’s a better way to change your eating habits, and it’s not through restriction. Our brains recoil from the idea of restriction instinctively because we’re hard-wired for survival. Not eating a food (whatever it might be) by choice goes against powerful survival instincts that have kept humanity alive for centuries. It’s much less mentally taxing for us to choose to eat something than to choose not to eat it, which is why we shove brownies in our mouths after a night of little sleep. (That’s not just me, right?)

It’s still hard for us to make good choices nutritionally, though, mostly because we’re paralyzed by an abundance of options and conflicting information. Imagine you’re at the grocery store, and you decide to buy more vegetables for dinners this week. You head for the corn, because you know your family loves it. But when you get there, you remember an article your friend posted on Facebook about the dangers of corn and how it should be completely eliminated from our diet. You stand there paralyzed, wanting to feed your family vegetables but not sure which ones are good or bad, googling recipes and research in the produce aisle until your toddler, impatient and hungry, has a complete meltdown. Your time’s up–you drop the corn and grab a frozen pizza on your way to check out, leaving the store feeling helpless and defeated.

When it comes to nutrition, we live in an age of information overload. And at times like this, going back to basics is so helpful. Try an experiment: ask a child which is healthier–a banana or a brownie? A pizza or a potato? A shake or an ear of corn? Go ahead, I’ll wait.

Oh, what’s that you say? They chose the fruit and vegetables? Every single time? Of course they did, because they’re not overwhelmed by nutritional TMI.

As it happens, kids often know better than us adults–and research proves it. I recently did a nutritional challenge based on the simple wisdom that more fruits and vegetables are better. Specifically, 800 grams of them–there’s research behind the number, which found that 800 grams is the amount at which the risk for coronary heart disease, stroke, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and “all-cause mortality.” That’s….kind of a big deal, guys. I mean, it seems like a no-brainer–if you don’t want to die soon, just eat your fruits and veggies!

This is literally the simplest challenge I’ve ever done. You just have to drop $10 on a kitchen scale and weigh your food before you eat it–no prep work, no banned foods, no rules about whether they have to be organic or fresh or frozen or canned. None of that matters, because the point is to just eat more fruits and vegetables. And you know what happens? You’ll end up not eating the cookies at night, or the chips in the afternoon, because you want to hit that number. You’ll end up choosing more good things because you want to, instead of trying to make your unwilling brain avoid the “bad” things.

It’s super simple to incorporate this into the holidays too, since nothing is off limits. Brussels sprouts with bacon? Check. Sweet potato casserole? Bring it. Mashed potatoes? Yeah, buddy. In fact, you’ll probably have no trouble hitting that 800 grams on Thanksgiving and Christmas…but the challenge of doing it on all the days in between might just make this holiday season less stressful — and make you healthier.

Read more: Want a simple formula for healthy eating? Ask a nutritionist’s kids!

Read more: Here’s the daily meal plan of a busy nutritionist mom

 

Tags:
Health and Wellness
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  5. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to your patron saint after receiving communion
  8. Matthew Green and Aleteia
    Hearing impaired couple surprised by beloved priest at wedding …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW