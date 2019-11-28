Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Voices & Views

Aleteia needs 20 friends a day. Will you give us a hand?

amies
© somemeans - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Nov 28, 2019

An open letter from Aleteia’s Deputy Senior Editor.

Dear friends of Aleteia,

As recent Gallup polls and Pew Surveys have consistently reported, irreligion among Millenials is on the rise. In various surveys some 30% of adults between the ages of 23-40 are now identifying as “nones.” At the same time, did you know that Aleteia is today the premiere Catholic media outlet that successfully reaches young adults?

Our website attracts 20 million readers a month worldwide. In the English Edition, those under 40 represent 64% of our readers. These figures offer the best answer to those who lament the lack of effective means to transmit the faith to young people. Aleteia is meeting this need. As a contemporary media outlet that proclaims Christian values, Aleteia encourages an encounter with Christ everyday.

But Aleteia will not be able to continue this critical work of evangelization without your gift!

We are happy to provide our positive and uplifting content for free. But you should know that this choice to release our content free of charge has a consequence: I have to count every month on 20,000 people willing to donate 25 dollars to pay our journalists and our authors, cover our technical costs and our distribution. Please consider participating in this adventure with us by becoming one of our benefactors.

Make a donation today by clicking here: https://aleteia.org/support-aleteia

May you have a happy and holy Advent as we prepare for the Nativity of the Lord!

 

Fr. Patrick Mary Briscoe, O.P.

Deputy Senior Editor, Aleteia

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Aleteia
    Photos of this priest’s martyrdom were meant to dissuade …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW