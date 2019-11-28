Begin your day with this prayer of thanksgiving

Often when we wake-up, the last thing that is on our mind is to thank God for it! We may instead be tempted to roll out of bed and even raise our fist towards God, not wanting to wake-up and encounter the day that is before us.

However, we do need to realize that each day is a gift, as so many people like to say, “That’s why it is called ‘the present.‘”

One way to foster this daily gratitude is to begin each morning by praying to God in a spirit of thanksgiving. Below is one such prayer from the Golden Manual that can serve as an inspiration and help you begin the day on the right foot.

O eternal God, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit; the beginning and end of all things; in whom we live, and move, and have our being: I adore you with the most profound humility. I praise and bless you, and give you thanks for all the benefits which you have conferred upon me; that you have created me out of nothing, made me after your own image and likeness, redeemed me with the precious blood of your Son, and sanctified me with your Holy Spirit. I thank you that you have assisted me by your grace, watched over me by your special providence; blessed me, notwithstanding my sins and utter unworthiness, with the continuance of your gracious protection; and for all the innumerable blessings which I owe to your undeserved bounty. Particularly this morning, I thank you for having preserved me during the past night, and for bringing me in safety to the beginning of another day. God, how good you are to me! What return can I make for all that you have done for me? I will strive to bless your holy name, and serve you all the days of my life. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and let all that is within me praise his holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all that he has done for you.

