Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

Begin your day with this prayer of thanksgiving

WOMAN PRAYING
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 28, 2019

It’s a new day! Thank God for such a wonderful gift!

Often when we wake-up, the last thing that is on our mind is to thank God for it! We may instead be tempted to roll out of bed and even raise our fist towards God, not wanting to wake-up and encounter the day that is before us.

However, we do need to realize that each day is a gift, as so many people like to say, “That’s why it is called ‘the present.‘”

One way to foster this daily gratitude is to begin each morning by praying to God in a spirit of thanksgiving. Below is one such prayer from the Golden Manual that can serve as an inspiration and help you begin the day on the right foot.

O eternal God, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit; the beginning and end of all things; in whom we live, and move, and have our being: I adore you with the most profound humility. I praise and bless you, and give you thanks for all the benefits which you have conferred upon me; that you have created me out of nothing, made me after your own image and likeness, redeemed me with the precious blood of your Son, and sanctified me with your Holy Spirit.

I thank you that you have assisted me by your grace, watched over me by your special providence; blessed me, notwithstanding my sins and utter unworthiness, with the continuance of your gracious protection; and for all the innumerable blessings which I owe to your undeserved bounty.

Particularly this morning, I thank you for having preserved me during the past night, and for bringing me in safety to the beginning of another day. God, how good you are to me! What return can I make for all that you have done for me? I will strive to bless your holy name, and serve you all the days of my life. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and let all that is within me praise his holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all that he has done for you.

Read more: A morning prayer to begin each day with peace and tranquility

Read more: Begin your day right with this morning prayer to the Virgin Mary

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedThanksgiving
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Aleteia
    Photos of this priest’s martyrdom were meant to dissuade …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW