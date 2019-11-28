Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
News

Buildings across the world are lit red for persecuted Christians on #RedWednesday

COLOSSEUM,ROME
Antoine Mekary | Aleteia | I.Media
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Nov 28, 2019

This initiative of Aid to the Church in Need highlights the plight of those who have suffered for practicing their faith

Today buildings all over the world, were bathed in blood-red light in order to draw attention the the plight of persecuted Christians.

Red Wednesday is a campaign first organized I 2016 by the papal charity Aid to the Church to draw attention to those who are suffering for their Christian faith. Red representing martyrdom in Christian tradition. 

According to Aid to the Church in Need’s report, 300 million Christians are facing persecution today, and Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world. 

Buildings all over the world were illuminated in red in a call for greater respect and tolerance for religious minorities. From London’s Westminster Cathedral to the over 2,000 parishes that took part in the Philippines, Christians joined in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in faith. 

Take a look at some of the buildings that took part in #RedWednesday this year.

https://twitter.com/gerenegeerd/status/1199798459806765056

Tags:
Religious Freedom
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Aleteia
    Photos of this priest’s martyrdom were meant to dissuade …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW