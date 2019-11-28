Buildings across the world are lit red for persecuted Christians on #RedWednesday

This initiative of Aid to the Church in Need highlights the plight of those who have suffered for practicing their faith
Red Wednesday is a campaign first organized I 2016 by the papal charity Aid to the Church to draw attention to those who are suffering for their Christian faith. Red representing martyrdom in Christian tradition.
According to Aid to the Church in Need’s report, 300 million Christians are facing persecution today, and Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world.
Buildings all over the world were illuminated in red in a call for greater respect and tolerance for religious minorities. From London’s Westminster Cathedral to the over 2,000 parishes that took part in the Philippines, Christians joined in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in faith.
Take a look at some of the buildings that took part in #RedWednesday this year.
Our little chapel with a red glow for #RedWednesday praying 🙏🏼 for all those persecuted for their faith throughout… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Sisters of St. Peter Claver (@claversisters) November 27, 2019
Main building @foreignoffice illuminated on #RedWednesday to highlight persecution of Christians and uphold the imp… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Paul Brummell (@PaulBrummell) November 27, 2019
#RedWednesday @acn_uk https://t.co/q0VASKFNvg—
St Rose & St Peters (@olsrsp) November 27, 2019
Lovely to see Our Lady & All Saints church lit up in red for #RedWednesday #solidarity #faith #parbold https://t.co/7XL0N2GAAS—
kathy charnock (@kkcharnock) November 27, 2019
Remembering our persecuted Christian brothers and sisters, wherever they may be.
#RedWednesday #Portugal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Filipe d'Avillez (@Favillez) November 27, 2019
@WestminsterCath bathed in red light for the wonderful #RedWednesday event by @aidtochurch to support #faith and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Baroness Nicholson (@Baroness_Nichol) November 27, 2019
#RedWednesday na Katolické teologické fakultě a Arcibiskupském semináři @ktf_uk
1url.cz/cMyan https://t.co/WAW7fmRASx—
Vojtěch Novotný (@VojtchNovotn9) November 27, 2019
In #RedWednesday I am standing up for #faith and #freedom, alongside @aidtochurch. The #Christian community in Isra… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Vivian Aisen (@VivianAisen) November 27, 2019
Westminster Cathedral looking splendid for #RedWednesday https://t.co/5heE5CplBl—
WhenIDecorateThings (@WhenIDecorate) November 27, 2019
To mark #RedWednesday Abergavenny Castle is floodlit in red thanks to Abergavenny Council of Churches. This worldwi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Abergavenny Museum (@AberMuseum) November 27, 2019
St Clare's is making a stand for faith and freedom tonight, as part of @acn_uk's #RedWednesday campaign. Ours is on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
St Clare's Church (@StClareFulwood) November 27, 2019
Joining @ACN_UK and friends globally in lighting up @CopticCathedral for #RedWednesday, praying for #Christian sist… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Archbishop Angaelos ن (@BishopAngaelos) November 27, 2019
