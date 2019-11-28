Buildings across the world are lit red for persecuted Christians on #RedWednesday

Today buildings all over the world, were bathed in blood-red light in order to draw attention the the plight of persecuted Christians.

Red Wednesday is a campaign first organized I 2016 by the papal charity Aid to the Church to draw attention to those who are suffering for their Christian faith. Red representing martyrdom in Christian tradition.

According to Aid to the Church in Need’s report, 300 million Christians are facing persecution today, and Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world.

Buildings all over the world were illuminated in red in a call for greater respect and tolerance for religious minorities. From London’s Westminster Cathedral to the over 2,000 parishes that took part in the Philippines, Christians joined in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in faith.

Take a look at some of the buildings that took part in #RedWednesday this year.

This evening, #RedWednesday comes to @WestminsterCath! The procession begins at Parliament Square at 6pm, reaching the cathedral for 6.30.

Find out how you can support @acn_uk at https://t.co/Q46KeMRw3p pic.twitter.com/57IOhMh2Tb — Westminster Diocese (@RCWestminster) November 27, 2019

LOOK: Manila Cathedral lit in red to mark #RedWednesday as part of Aid to the Church in Need’s campaign in solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world. #cbcpnews pic.twitter.com/NaSbsGUBxv — CBCPNews (@cbcpnews) November 27, 2019

Buildings Lit Red for Persecuted Christians on Red Wednesday'

Budapest, HUNGARY #RedWednesday#PersecutedChristians https://t.co/B7YI1zgsDG — Julie (Krezmien) Kessler (@krezmien) November 27, 2019

LOOK: Letran joins the global ‘Red Wednesday’ Movement of the Catholic Church in solidarity with the persecuted Christians worldwide. #RedWednesday pic.twitter.com/bqI4lUa4Ug — LETRAN MANILA (@LetranOfficial) November 27, 2019

Our little chapel with a red glow for #RedWednesday praying 🙏🏼 for all those persecuted for their faith throughout… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Sisters of St. Peter Claver (@claversisters) November 27, 2019

Main building @foreignoffice illuminated on #RedWednesday to highlight persecution of Christians and uphold the imp… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Paul Brummell (@PaulBrummell) November 27, 2019

PHOTO: The University lights up the facade of St. La Salle Hall in red—the Christian color of martyrdom—to support the celebration of #RedWednesday today, November 17. The Red Wednesday campaign commemorates and honors all Christians worldwide who suffered under persecution. pic.twitter.com/4o64y9Yj5D — The Animo (@TheAnimoSHS) November 27, 2019

Onze kerk is rood #redwednesday om aandacht te vragen voor het recht op vrijheid van godsdienst voor mensen van alle religies. Meerdere kerken doen mee wereldwijd op initiatief van kerk in nood pic.twitter.com/a6FfR8nZ0B — Maarten Pelser (@Maart_P) November 27, 2019

Vandaag is het #RedWednesday. Op deze dag vragen we aandacht voor het recht op #vrijheid van #godsdienst. Als D66 hechten wij veel waarde aan de vrijheid van godsdienst: iedereen heeft het recht zijn of haar religie te kunnen belijden op de manier waarop hij of zij dat wil. pic.twitter.com/QX06KogQx8 — D66 's-Hertogenbosch (@d66denbosch) November 27, 2019

To mark #RedWednesday Abergavenny Castle is floodlit in red thanks to Abergavenny Council of Churches. This worldwi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Abergavenny Museum (@AberMuseum) November 27, 2019

Budapest’s Chain Bridge is one of many world landmarks illuminated red tonight in solidarity with the 245 million persecuted Christians around the world. #RedWednesday #ICCP_Budapest pic.twitter.com/i0lykgNCvt — Courtney Mares (@catholicourtney) November 27, 2019

St Clare's is making a stand for faith and freedom tonight, as part of @acn_uk's #RedWednesday campaign. Ours is on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

St Clare's Church (@StClareFulwood) November 27, 2019

#27DeNoviembre #RedWednesday Lisboa, Portugal, se viste de rojo, hoy #ACN ilumina miles de edificios de Londres, Ámsterdam, Lisboa, Praga y Washington D.C para concienciar sobre la persecución de cristianos en todo el mundo.🌍🙏🙌🙌 https://t.co/TTB4vSm3Uz pic.twitter.com/OEaKOa61qm — IglesiaNecesitadaMex (@ACNMex) November 27, 2019

https://twitter.com/gerenegeerd/status/1199798459806765056