Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

How St. Kateri led many Native Americans to Jesus Christ

KATERI TEKAKWITHA
Dieterkaupp | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Nov 28, 2019

After her death many Native Americans were inspired by Kateri’s example and embraced the Gospel.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha was a holy and devout young woman, who wasn’t always understood by her native tribe. She was among the few who embraced the Christian faith and tried to live a life of purity.

Kateri died at the young age of 24, but her influence only grew after her death. According to the book The Life and Times of Kateri Tekakwitha by Ellen Hardin Walworth, “Pictures of Kateri were painted by Chauchetiere shortly after her death, and were distributed in many directions. They were first engraved and sent to Europe by order of Madame de Champigny in the year 1695…[where she was] to be held up as a model for the Christians of Europe. She had indeed lived as a light in the wilderness, and was looked upon by all who knew her as a lily of purity and star of faith.”

However, this was only part of how her legacy grew, as those in her own village were quick to follow her example.

What served far more than any pictorial representation ever made, to keep her saintly memory before the people of her own village, was the formation of Kateri’s Band, or Les Sceurs de Catherine, as they were called. These were young Indian girls whom Therese Tegaiaguenta banded together after Kateri’s death, and incited to imitate the virtues of her friend, who, as she firmly believed, was still loving her and helping her in heaven, according to her promise.

Additionally, she also influenced “a certain chief called Ignatius the Iroquois. He had grown up under the shadow of Tekakwitha’s cross, and after living for a time among his new friends the Kalispel people [in Montana], who gained from him and his comrades a favorable opinion of Christianity, he did not hesitate to undertake a dangerous journey across the great plains of the United States in order to obtain for them a missionary.”

This chief’s efforts to find a missionary priest, who would then spread Christianity among this people in Montana, can be traced to Kateri’s prayerful example.

Kateri became the first Native American to be canonized a saint and continues to inspire others. For example, Nicholas W. Black Elk, a 19th-century Lakota catechist, was one of the people who signed a petition to canonize Kateri.

Furthermore, according to the Diocese of Rapid City, “after her canonization Black Elk’s eldest grandson, George Looks Twice, met Mark Thiel, of Marquette University Raynor Memorial Libraries, (and archivist for the Tekakwitha Conference and the Bureau of Catholic Indian Missions). He asked how to begin a cause for his grandfather.” Black Elk is now on the road to canonization as well.

In the end, all it took was the quiet example of a young woman to change the hearts of many. Among all the methods of evangelization that the missionaries used, the example of Kateri’s life was the most effective.

Read more: Did you know as many as 25% of Native Americans today are Catholic?

Read more: New shrine in New Mexico will be a spiritual destination featuring Native American saint

Tags:
SaintsThanksgiving
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Aleteia
    Photos of this priest’s martyrdom were meant to dissuade …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW