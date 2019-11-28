Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Spirituality

This Thanksgiving prayer brings symbolism to the traditional dishes of the day

THANKSGIVING DINNER
Brent Hofacker | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Tom Hoopes | Nov 28, 2019

From the turkey to the pumpkin pie, we can fill our hearts as well as our tummies!

Dear Lord, on this Thanksgiving Day, let this dinner stand as a symbol of all the blessings you have given us this year.

Thank you, Lord, for this beautiful turkey, a symbol of your providence. Just as you provided for the Israelites quail on their journey, you provided the turkey to our American forebears, and you still send what we need to this day.

Thank you, Lord, for these mashed potatoes, a symbol of our work. These potatoes are pulled out of the earth itself to show how you bless our hard work in every walk of life.

Thank you, Lord, for cranberry sauce. Like the bitter herbs at the Seder meal, the sour cranberry can remind us of the religious persecution the pilgrims escaped in America. Thank you for our religious freedom. Please preserve this great gift in our nation.

Thank you, Lord, for pumpkin pie, a beautiful symbol of our Catholic faith in America. Catholics invented the pie in the Middle Ages, and we filled it with the fruit of the pumpkin, which is only found in America. May we likewise fill your unchanging faith with new expressions.

Dear Lord, we ask that you bless America on this Thanksgiving Day through the intercession of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, patron saint of Native Americans, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, born in 1774 in New York. Like them, make us willing to sacrifice for our faith and tirelessly serve the poor and sick.

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg thanks priest in post that goes viral
  6. Philip Kosloski
    The first Thanksgiving in America was a Catholic Mass
  7. Aleteia
    Photos of this priest’s martyrdom were meant to dissuade …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Noah’s Ark discovered in Turkey, experts say
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW