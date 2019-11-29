Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
Before Mass pray this short prayer of preparation
Lifestyle

What to do when your teenager says “I’m sick of this family!”

TEEN
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Mathilde De Robien | Nov 29, 2019

Two parenting experts suggest some good replies…

“I’m sick of this family!”

“Everyone else is doing it!”

“I wish you weren’t my parents!”

What parent hasn’t heard these or similar words as the result of their adolescent’s major (or minor) frustrations? They’re words that hurt a father’s or mother’s heart at the time, but that can be avoided or mitigated if we try to explain to the child that we are acting first and foremost for his or her own good. But how can we make them aware of this? Answers from Bernadette Lemoine and Diane de Bodman, experts and authors on parenting, have a few suggestions (taken from their book in French Trouver les mots qui font grandir pour les aider à s’épanouir, “Finding the words that make them grow and help them flourish”).

“The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence”

“The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence,” as the saying goes. But it’s only an illusion. No family is perfect. If your child keeps praising the luck and merits of his or her classmates, remind him or her that from the outside, it is always easier to see the positive side of things than the negative ones: “Often, in your own family, you only see what’s wrong, what’s missing… In other families, on the other hand, you see what they have, what they are allowed to do…”

Explain that families have different ways of life, highlight the positive aspects of your own family’s way of doing things, and insist that you can’t have it all: “You tell me about this family that has been traveling around the world for a year. It’s beautiful and they’ve made a lot of discoveries. You, meanwhile, were able to continue to enjoy being with your grandparents/cousins, make new friends at school/basketball/dance…”

“It’s what’s best for you”

Between the ages of 8 and 13, “children haven’t understood yet that frustration is a part of life, and doesn’t prevent them from being happy,” say Bernadette Lemoine and Diane de Bodman. Hence the need to take the time to explain your parenting choices to them, rather than closing a claim with a dry, “because I said so!”

Whether it’s about limiting their smartphone use, imposing a curfew, or insisting that a child eat fruit, Lemoine and de Bodman propose saying something like: “Do you think we’re doing it this way just to annoy you? We’re aware that it’s difficult for you, or that it bothers you, but we know from experience that it’s what’s best for you.”

Another solution is to invite your child to see it from your perspective: “Imagine being the father/mother of a child who asks you to do this. You love them, you want the best for them: what would you do? What would you say to them?”

Knowing how to question yourself

While it’s important, in the short term, to remain firm once you’ve made a decision, you don’t necessarily have to remain immovable indefinitely. Parenting choices can change. “We should have the creativity (and humility) to be inspired by what works in other families. Children learn a lot by seeing adults reflecting and being able to question themselves,” Lemoine and Bodman point out. For example, by saying: “I understand where you’re coming from, and your mother/father and I will think about it.”

Read more: Why adolescents don’t trust their parents … and what to do about it

Read more: The trick to parenting independent teens requires more than just rules

Tags:
ChildrenParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    4 Incredible Eucharistic miracles that defy scientific …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW