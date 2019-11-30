12 Fun novelty Advent calendars

Click here to launch the slideshow

Advent is a sacred time of wonder and joy, spent preparing our hearts and minds for the birth of Our Savior. One traditional way to celebrate the liturgical season before Christmas is with Advent calendars.

In recent years, a few companies are thinking outside the box with novelty Advent calendar goodies. While these products are not meant to replace traditional Advent calendars with sacred images and scenes, they can be entertaining and enjoyable extras that make fun gifts for the office Secret Santa or to surprise your kids with.

