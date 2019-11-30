Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Lifestyle

12 Fun novelty Advent calendars

LEGO ADVENT CALENDAR
Amazon | Lego
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Nov 30, 2019

Ring in the season by thinking outside the box

Click here to launch the slideshow

Advent is a sacred time of wonder and joy, spent preparing our hearts and minds for the birth of Our Savior. One traditional way to celebrate the liturgical season before Christmas is with Advent calendars.

In recent years, a few companies are thinking outside the box with novelty Advent calendar goodies. While these products are not meant to replace traditional Advent calendars with sacred images and scenes, they can be entertaining and enjoyable extras that make fun gifts for the office Secret Santa or to surprise your kids with.

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more: 7 Tips for celebrating Advent as a family

Read more: Counting down Advent with a little help from outer space (Photos)

Tags:
Advent
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  5. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Patty Knap
    Holy relics of Jesus’ crib to be returned to Bethlehem
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW