Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Art & Culture

Over 160,000 pages of medieval manuscripts are now available online

MEDIEVAL
Free Library of Philadelphia
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Nov 30, 2019

This free, downloadable, searchable database, will bring a smile to medieval scholars and enthusiasts alike.

Lovers of all things medieval, take note — a new downloadable, searchable collection of 160,000 high-resolution medieval manuscripts is now available for free online.

Lehigh University, along with 15 Philadelphia-area libraries, scanned and digitized 475 original manuscripts dating to the ninth century.  

The collection is called Bibliotheca Philadelphiensis: Toward a Comprehensive Online Library of Medieval and Early Modern Manuscripts, and is hosted by the PACSCL Libraries in Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware. 

While the database includes many important historical documents of interest to scholars, you don’t have to have a doctorate to have a little fun with this database. Researchers can search the material by page, manuscript, collection or even by keyword.

The website, phys.org, has highlighted a few of the treasures in the collection:

  • a 1462 handwritten copy of Virgil’s Aeneid with penciled sketches in the margins
  • several richly illuminated Books of Hours
  • Christian prayer books popular in the Middle Ages

To begin your search of the Bibliotheca Philadelphiensis, visit this website.

Tags:
ArtCatholic history
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  5. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Patty Knap
    Holy relics of Jesus’ crib to be returned to Bethlehem
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW