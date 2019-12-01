Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Catholic stem-cell research firm producing ethical cures

John Burger | Dec 01, 2019

Iowa-based John Paul II Medical Research Institute has helped prevent dementia, death.

It’s been 18 years since President George W. Bush issued a compromise decision on funding of embryonic stem-cell research, allowing tax dollars to be used only for lines already developed from embryonic stem cells.

But to date, there have been no cures developed from embryonic stem-cell research for any diseases.

Adult stem-cell research, on the other hand, has produced results. One researcher that has made strides in developing cures is the John Paul II Medical Research Institute, based in the Iowa City suburb of Coralville.

“We’ve been able to differentiate these stem cells into every type of tissue that’s available in the human body,” Jay Kamath, president, told Catholic News Agency. “We have a huge repository of stem cells.”

While induced pluripotent stem cells are often created through the use of viruses or a type of tumor-creating gene called oncogenes, Kamath said, the John Paul II Institute, founded in 2006, has developed new, different methods, CNA reported.

Dr. Alan Moy, M.D., co-founder of the John Paul II Medical Research Institute, has co-authored papers on the virus- and oncogene-free process for creating stem cells in two different papers: one in Regenerative Medicine dated Nov. 28, 2018 and one in Future Science OA, dated May 12, 2017.

Research at the John Paul II Institute has also helped two sisters who suffer from Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare disorder that affects the body’s ability to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances within the cells, CNA said. The disorder can cause dementia-like problems at an early age, and can kill if left untreated.

“Researchers harvested stem cells through a biopsy of the patients and used these cells to test a drug called cyclodextrin, in participation with a National Institutes of Health lab,” the wire service said.

Now the institute is developing two adult stem cell lines, which Kamath hopes will be able to advance research to displace or replace a human embryonic kidney cell line in drug development or vaccine development.

Kamath spoke of the urgency of raising funds in order to continue research into adult stem cells. If ethical alternatives to human embryonic stem cells are not developed, Catholic hospitals might one day be faced with a stark choice between offering medical interventions that are tainted by immoral sources or being accused of failing to offer standard care.

 

 

 

Sciencestem-cell research
