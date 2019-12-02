Pope Francis explains the symbolism of each figure in the Nativity scene

Click here to launch the slideshow

In an apostolic letter titled Admirabile signum , Pope Francis highlights the importance of displaying a Nativity scene, both in the home as well as in public places, during the Advent and Christmas seasons.

The Holy Father encourages families to continue this tradition and explains the spiritual symbolism behind each element of the Christmas creche.

The pope released the letter during a visit to the site where St. Francis created the first Nativity scene.

Below is a slideshow that features Pope Francis’ commentary on the symbolism found in the traditional Nativity scene.

