Pray to the baby Jesus for a heart glowing with love

The Advent and Christmas seasons give us the special opportunity to focus on Jesus as a child and that is an opportunity we don’t always take advantage of.

The Child Jesus has much to teach us about humility, smallness and most of all, love.

Here is a prayer from A Book of Devotions that focuses on these many lessons and asks the baby Jesus in the manger to inflame our hearts with love this special time of the year.

O most glorious, most holy, most adorable Infant Jesus, King of my soul! Blessed be the hour in which your holy Mother will give you to me as my ransom. O most beautiful above the children of men give me a heart all glowing with holy desires, love, gratitude, and ardent zeal, since it was for my sake that you were born on earth. Give me the true spirit of your holy Nativity, a spirit of humility, silence, detachment, docility, meekness, and true and ardent charity. Bless me then, divine Infant, as you did bless the humble and simple shepherds watching over their flocks; and let me ever remember that it is to the humble, simple, and faithful that you most willingly communicate your choicest gifts. Amen.

