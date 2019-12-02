Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Spirituality

Pray to the baby Jesus for a heart glowing with love

BABY,JESUS,MANGER
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 02, 2019

The Child Jesus has much to teach us during the Advent and Christmas seasons.

The Advent and Christmas seasons give us the special opportunity to focus on Jesus as a child and that is an opportunity we don’t always take advantage of.

The Child Jesus has much to teach us about humility, smallness and most of all, love. 

Here is a prayer from A Book of Devotions that focuses on these many lessons and asks the baby Jesus in the manger to inflame our hearts with love this special time of the year.

O most glorious, most holy, most adorable Infant Jesus, King of my soul! Blessed be the hour in which your holy Mother will give you to me as my ransom. O most beautiful above the children of men give me a heart all glowing with holy desires, love, gratitude, and ardent zeal, since it was for my sake that you were born on earth. Give me the true spirit of your holy Nativity, a spirit of humility, silence, detachment, docility, meekness, and true and ardent charity. Bless me then, divine Infant, as you did bless the humble and simple shepherds watching over their flocks; and let me ever remember that it is to the humble, simple, and faithful that you most willingly communicate your choicest gifts. Amen.

Read more: Prayer of the 5 Kisses for Baby Jesus

Read more: Prayer of St. Therese of Lisieux to the Divine Child Jesus

 

Tags:
AdventChristmas
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  5. J-P Mauro
    Andre Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Patty Knap
    Holy relics of Jesus’ crib to be returned to Bethlehem
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW