A Christmas picture book list for every day of Advent

Two missing books from our collection is like two missing bricks from a cathedral.” – Kristin O’Donnell Tubb, The Story Collector: A New York Public Library Book

I’ve been a book-lover for as long as I can remember. When I had children of my own, introducing them to good picture books was something I looked forward to doing, and through the years we have begun to build a beautiful cathedral of picture books in our own home.

Christmas books hold a special place in our collection, stemming from a “Picture-Book-a-Day” tradition that started when our children were toddlers. I would gift-wrap enough Christmas-themed picture books for each day of Advent and put them in a crate in the living room, and then we enjoyed unwrapping and reading one together each night before bed. At that time, most of the books I wrapped were library books that needed to be returned. As we have read more and discovered our favorites, I have slowly added to our home collection, a few books every year (often as gifts from St. Nicholas), and we currently own around 40 Christmas books, most of which are lovely hardcover versions that have been purchased used through Amazon or Thriftbooks (pro-tip: former library books are always a great find).

I no longer wrap our nightly books (even though the current toddler would probably appreciate this), but even my almost-teenager enjoys sitting down and listening to our stories most nights. As a parent, and an educator in a Catholic middle school, I can attest that no one is too old to appreciate a good picture book.

This year, my seven-year-old sat down with me and helped compile our nightly Advent book-list. We looked at various feasts and other family traditions during the season, and found books that would fit with both the liturgical and our personal calendars.

December 1: The Legend of the Candy Cane by Lori Walburg

December 2: Mr. Willowby’s Christmas Tree by Robert Barry

December 3: Bear Stays Up for Christmas by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman

December 4: B Is for Bethlehem: A Christmas Alphabet by Isabel Wilner

December 5: Saint Nicholas: The Real Story of the Christmas Legend by Julie Stiegemeyer

December 6: The Baker’s Dozen: A St. Nicholas Tale retold by Aaron Shepard

December 7: The Spider’s Gift: A Ukrainian Christmas Story retold by Eric A. Kimmel

December 8: Mary by Brian Wildsmith

December 9: This is the Stable by Cynthia Cotton

December 10: Apple Tree Christmas by Trinka Hakes Noble

December 11: The Night of Las Posadas by Tomie dePaola

December 12: The Legend of the Poinsettia retold and illustrated by Tomie dePaola

December 13: Hanna’s Christmas by Melissa Peterson

December 14: The Nutcracker by Susan Jeffers

December 15: How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss

December 16: Great Joy by Kate DiCamillo

December 17: The Christmas Story by Jane Werner

December 18: Millie in the Snow by Alexander Steffensmeier

December 19: The Christmas Day Kitten by James Herriot

December 20: The Friendly Beasts A Christmas Carol Illustrated by Sharon McGinley

December 21: Who Was Born This Special Day by Eve Bunting and Leonid Gore

December 22: The Trees of the Dancing Goats by Patricia Polacco

December 23: Cock-a-Doodle Christmas by Will Hillenbrand

December 24: The Night Before Christmas by Clement C. Moore, illustrated by Charles Santore

A few honorable mentions that have made our list other years:

Marta and the Manger Straw by Virginia Kroll

Mortimer’s Christmas Manger by Karma Wilson

Just Right for Christmas by Birdie Black

The Lady of Guadalupe by Tomie dePaula

Latkes and Applesauce: A Hanukkah Story by Fran Manushkin

The Crippled Lamb by Max Lucado

The Fourth Wiseman (based on the story by Henry van Dyke) by Susan Summers

Advent Storybook: 24 Stories to Share Before Christmas by Antonie Schneider

