The 2019 White House Christmas display is unveiled

This year’s theme is “The Spirit of America.”
In the same release, Mrs. Trump explained the theme and sent the nation her best wishes. She said:
“This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home, and I am excited to announce our White House holiday theme, ‘The Spirit of America.’
“When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard-working people and families that I meet. No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for Christmas. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”
Take a look at the Christmas decorations set up in the White House in the slideshow.
