5 Quick and easy class Christmas party ideas

This time of year, my inbox is usually full of reminders that I signed up for multiple children’s class Christmas parties — which is helpful, given that I rarely remember to put them in my calendar. But sometimes, because I’m in a fit of October ambition, I’ve signed up to contribute something beyond paper plates or cut fruit … and I’m filled with December fear and trembling.

As a direct result of this pattern over the years, I have a collection of last-minute, no-frills-all-fun Christmas party ideas. If you find yourself in similar circumstances, don’t panic — just read on, pick your favorite, and go forth to conquer that 3rd grade class Christmas party!

1 Cookie Decorating

No matter how stale and unimaginative it might seem, cookie decorating is always a hit with kids. Hit up the dollar store for some cheap plastic tablecloths, grab a few boxes of sugar cookies, some BOGO icing, and whatever sprinkles and edible glitter are languishing in your pantry and let the kids go nuts. Not only will they have a blast making “epic” cookie creations, but you’ll also get to declutter the baking shelf in your pantry. Two birds, one stone.

2 Snow Paint

If your kid’s classroom is more like my 1st grader’s and eschews food offerings for allergy reasons, don’t panic. Just pop some glue in the fridge for a few hours ahead of time and grab some bargain-bin shaving cream and a bottle of glitter. These are all the supplies you need to whip up some shimmery snow paint. Mix equal parts chilled Elmer’s and shaving cream before adding in the glitter, distribute in bowls around the classroom along with paintbrushes and paper, and see who can make the most epic snowman or unique snowflakes. The kids will love working with the billowy, glittery paint — and the parents will love escaping the post-cookie sugar crash.

3 Turkey Bowling

Sure, this one might be more appropriate for Thanksgiving, but you can pretty much work turkey bowling into any class party. It’s exactly what it sounds like — grab some deep-frozen turkeys and giant bowling pins, line the kids up in two teams, and let them go nuts. This game is unexpectedly hilarious and makes for great photo ops (just make sure those turkeys are really, really frozen to avoid salmonella bowling).

4 Pin the Nose on Rudolph

This twist on the classic kids’ party game is perfect for the younger classes, who might not have the maturity or fine-motor skills for turkey bowling. All you need is butcher paper, rudimentary reindeer drawing skills, a dozen or so red circle “noses,” double-sided tape and a blindfold. Up the ante by letting the winner of the first round get to spin his or her classmates before sending them off to pin the nose … hopefully on Rudolph, but when the dizziness sets in, all bets are off.

5 Frosty Lives

This one is best with older kids, but the concept and supplies are super simple. All you need are many, many rolls of toilet paper. Challenge the kids to use toilet paper and whatever accessories they can come up with to turn their classmates into life-size Frosty the Snowkids. Assign a few parents or teachers to serve as judges, and give bonus points for creative accessories and least toilet paper trails to up the ante. Most importantly, make sure you get lots of pictures — this is one memory that’s sure to make it in the yearbook!

