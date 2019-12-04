Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Uncategorized

“Rain”: A song for anybody who feels like they want to give up

NICK FABIAN
Nick Fabian | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cecilia Music | Dec 04, 2019

Catholic singer-songwriter Nick Fabian explores the human experience through the metaphor of rain.

“My ultimate goal is to make people look up and admire the transcendent beauty that can be experienced through music,” says Nick Fabian, a promising Catholic singer-songwriter from Dallas, Texas, and he really believes what he says.

CECILIA MUSIC has just met him to talk about his latest release, “Rain.” 

CECILIA MUSIC: Nick, why is rain such a powerful metaphor in music? 

I think rain is such a great metaphor to use in music because it’s so relatable. Everyone has felt the cold sting of rain and how it causes someone to immediately take action in one way or another. 

CECILIA MUSIC: Rain is usually used in a negative sense — e.g. “raining on my parade” — but in this song, it’s triumphant. Why? 

Rain is such a compelling visual item of nature. It is ominous, but renewing at the same time, which is a perfect reflection of the trials we go through as people! 

CECILIA MUSIC: Everyone has their “storms” in life, as you reference in the song. What is a recent storm you had to work through? 

Having to recently leave the comfort of being signed to a label. Trauma can come in many forms and emotional trauma is not an exclusion. No one is to say but God who comes and goes in your life and that extends to business as well. It taught me to be really mindful of the relationships I had with my peers and really stay true to my vision at all times. 

CECILIA MUSIC: Who are the people you most want to hear the message of this song?

I would say anybody who feels like giving up. There is definitely a purpose to the suffering you go through and I want people to know that. 

CECILIA MUSIC: When you produce your own material, in what order do you write? Do you focus on the production first? Or the words on the paper? A melody? Take us through the creative process on “Rain.” 

It can come from any angle! I kind of describe it like building a rubber band ball. You just gotta start with something in the middle of it, rocks, rubber bands, gum, etc. When you have something really solid you know you don’t want to change, then you build the rest of the song around it. Whether it be a powerful line, a melody, or a rhythm on a track you can’t shake! Listening back, the line in the chorus “I’ll still be thankful at the end of the day, covered up in rain” really stuck with me and made me want to finish the rest of the song. 

CECILIA MUSIC: You have an interesting sample coming out of the first chorus. What inspires you to add in small things like that? How does that process work? 

Sometimes I just think, “man, this really needs something in this spot,” or “I wonder if we tried this here.” It’s a lot of trial and error but when you find a cool sound that’s both cool, and true to the meaning of the song it’s like hitting a little jackpot. To me, that sound right after chorus 1 sounds a bit reminiscent of laughter. Which leans back on the “thankful at the end of the day covered up in rain.” I kinda picture a child playing in the rain there. 

CECILIA MUSIC: If you could have any singer, alive or dead, do a cover of “Rain,” who would you choose? Why?

Hmm, actually I was thinking of Gavin DeGraw a little bit when I wrote it. The piano strength with the solid, honest vocal melodies really reminded me a lot of what he is known for. 

CECILIA MUSIC: I noticed a dog in your music video. Is that your dog? What’s his/her name? 

That’s my Border Collie! Comet is his name and he’s the definition of Man’s Best Friend. 

CECILIA MUSIC: The bridge features some fun harmonies. Did you miss your calling as a boy band member? Who would be in your “boy band” if you could pick three other artists? 

HAHA, my boy band would include John Mayer, Justin Bieber, and Snoop Dog, to really stir the pot. 

Thank you Nick! Keep up the good work and … ad maiora! 

 

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  6. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  7. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: We should think about death with one word
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW