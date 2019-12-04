Star of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ performs benefit for Padre Pio Foundation

will be featured in a benefit concert for the Saint Pio Foundation in New York.

The concert will feature actor Franc D’Ambrosio and will be hosted by comedian, actor and radio talk show host Joe Piscopo.

The Saint Pio Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to furthering the message of and teachings of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, popularly known as Padre Pio. The foundation recently sponsored the third tour of St. Pio’s relics throughout North America.

The benefit Christmas concert will take place at the Merkin Concert Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, December 5, at 7:15 pm.

Known as “The Iron Man of the Mask,” D’Amrosio performed the role of the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning musical more than 2,300 times in a decade. His achievements also include an Academy Award-nominated film, an Emmy Award-nominated television show, a four-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway show, two Grammy considerations, and a National Theater Award nomination. He played the part of Anthony Vito Corleone, the opera-singing son of Michael Corleone, in the film The Godfather: Part III and sang the Academy Award-winning theme song “Speak Softly Love” (Brucia la Terra) for both the film and the original motion picture soundtrack.

Since 2005, D’Amrosio has toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and South America with his one-man shows, including Franc D’Ambrosio’s BROADWAY: Songs from the Great White Way, and Franc D’Ambrosio’s HOLLYWOOD: Songs of the Silver Screen, along with A Tribute to the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Christmas in New York, and a musical perspective of popular war songs from World War II titled I’ll Be Seeing Youz.

Piscopo is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s, where he played a variety of recurring characters. He starred in Wise Guys, Johnny Dangerously, and several other films, and on Broadway as the disc jockey Vince Fontaine in Grease! He co-hosts The Columbus Day Parade each year in New York with Maria Bartiromo.

Additional performing guests will be soprano and actress Glory Crampton (Rothschild and Sons); tenor Luciano Lamonarca, president of the Saint Pio Foundation, and stand-up comedian Regina DeCicco.

For ticket information, visit the Saint Pio Foundation website.