5 Easy ways to make your own beautiful rosaries

Christmas is right around the corner and many of us are looking for the perfect gifts to express our well-wishes, which can be a daunting task in a large Catholic family. The hottest gifts are usually under-stocked or overpriced and the most recent technologies seem so sterile and are bound to go obsolete by next year.

That’s why this Christmas, instead of braving the sale lines, we’re making rosaries! Rosary beads are easier to make than one might think. They’re the perfect stocking stuffer for faithful Catholics of all ages, and they add a personal touch to boot.

There are several methods of making your own rosary and some of them can be completed with relatively little difficulty. We’ve gathered five rosary-producing techniques that can be completed by even the most amateur craftsmen, but each in a unique style to suit all of your gift-giving needs.

The Rope Rosary

This modest rosary is bound to be appreciated by anyone discerning a Franciscan vocation. From the beads to the cross, the entire rosary is constructed from a single length of rope. This is the easiest of the list and it’s an excellent starting point for those of us who have never made a rosary before. The entire project can be completed using just three simple knots.

The Paper Rosary

This rosary constructed from mostly paper blew our minds! Constructed from rolled up paper, some glue, a few beads, and paint, it is bound to be the most unique set in church. While it does seem a little large, the beads can be made smaller by using smaller dimensions than the ones in the video.

The Military Rosary

“Ranger rosaries” are made to withstand the hard conditions of soldier’s life. The beads are strung together with paracord to give it a rugged hardiness that isn’t going to break anytime soon. This hand-crafted gift is sure to be appreciated by members of the armed services.

The Chain Link Rosary

For those who feel they already have a good grasp of rosary making, there is a more traditional chain link rosary. This project will require the use of several tools, including needle-nose pliers, round-nose pliers, and metal wire. While the work seems a bit tedious, it’s hard to argue with the professional-looking results. Put this rosary in someone’s stocking and watch their face light up with wonder when they find you made it yourself.

The All-Bead Rosary

This beautiful piece of art does not require any tools, but it is still the most complex and labor-intensive rosary of this list. This style covers the entire length of the rosary in beads, showing little to none of the twine (or fishing line in this case). It is completed through an elaborate system of weaving beads that may take several attempts to perfect.