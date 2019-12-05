Making a life change means more than new make-up, says Pope Francis

Drawing from the parable of the man who built his home on sand, such that the rains came and it was ruined, Pope Francis said that when it’s time to make a change in life, we have to get to the foundations. Many think “

The pope said this during his homily at his residence on December 5.

Even in our own lives it can happen, when my foundations are not strong. The storm comes – and we all have storms in our lives, all of us – and we are unable to stand firm. Many say: ‘No, I’ll change my life.’ They think making life changes is like putting on makeup. Changing my life requires changing the foundations of my life, that is, finding the Rock that is Christ. “I would like to renovate this building because it’s extremely ugly, so I would like to make it a little more beautiful and strengthen the foundation.” But if all I do is put on makeup, then things won’t go far; it will fall. Christian life falls when based on appearances.

The Holy Father said that we have to discern what can be a solid foundation in life. Jesus, he continued, is the only sure foundation, while appearances are of no assistance.

He gave the example of the confessional. Only those who recognize they are sinners, weak, and in need of salvation show that their life is built on rock, and that they believe and trust in Jesus as the source of salvation.

So Pope Francis urged us to convert our lives to what does not crumble and blow away.

We cannot build our lives on passing things, on appearances, on acting like everything is going fine. We go to the rock, where our salvation awaits. And there we will all – each one of us – be happy.

