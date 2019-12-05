Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Church

Making a life change means more than new make-up, says Pope Francis

Pope General Audience
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.MEDIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Dec 05, 2019

Pope recommends: Go to the Rock, where salvation awaits, and then you’ll find happiness …

Drawing from the parable of the man who built his home on sand, such that the rains came and it was ruined, Pope Francis said that when it’s time to make a change in life, we have to get to the foundations. Many think “making life changes is like putting on makeup.” But instead, says Pope Francis, “Changing my life requires changing the foundations of my life, that is, finding the Rock that is Christ.”

The pope said this during his homily at his residence on December 5.

Even in our own lives it can happen, when my foundations are not strong. The storm comes – and we all have storms in our lives, all of us – and we are unable to stand firm. Many say: ‘No, I’ll change my life.’ They think making life changes is like putting on makeup. Changing my life requires changing the foundations of my life, that is, finding the Rock that is Christ. “I would like to renovate this building because it’s extremely ugly, so I would like to make it a little more beautiful and strengthen the foundation.” But if all I do is put on makeup, then things won’t go far; it will fall. Christian life falls when based on appearances.

The Holy Father said that we have to discern what can be a solid foundation in life. Jesus, he continued, is the only sure foundation, while appearances are of no assistance.

He gave the example of the confessional. Only those who recognize they are sinners, weak, and in need of salvation show that their life is built on rock, and that they believe and trust in Jesus as the source of salvation.

Read more: Pope says we should take a lesson from how kids go to confession

So Pope Francis urged us to convert our lives to what does not crumble and blow away.

We cannot build our lives on passing things, on appearances, on acting like everything is going fine. We go to the rock, where our salvation awaits. And there we will all – each one of us – be happy.

Read more: Young people, break your mirrors! Know how to laugh at yourselves! Pope Francis recommends

Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW