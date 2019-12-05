Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Church

Pope’s December intention: For children who suffer, but also our own

Share
Print
Aleteia | Dec 05, 2019

The pope is praying this month especially for kids in precarious situations, but with a reminder that every child needs love and attention

In the month of December, Pope Francis is praying for all children who suffer.

The Pope Video, which offers a multimedia presentation of the pope’s monthly intention, deals this month with children who have an uncertain future, especially those who are suffering for various reasons. Francis insists that “every child who is marginalized, abused, abandoned, without schooling, or without medical care, is a cry that rises up to God.”

According to reports on the State of the World’s Children from 2016 and 2017, children make up more than half of the 900 million people who survive on less than two dollars a day.

In 2019, 149 million children under the age of 5 suffered from stunted growth.

In the area of education, despite the fact that progress has been made in school enrollment, more than 175 million boys and girls don’t go to pre-primary education—a problem that is exacerbated by armed conflicts, which in many places are lasting longer and longer.

Unfortunately, nearly 250 million children live in countries or regions affected by armed conflicts. These social and economic conditions and living in a state of war impede their normal development and their search for a promising future.

Fr. Frédéric Fornos, SJ, International Director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (which includes the Eucharistic Youth Movement), emphasizes that the Holy Father’s invitation to pray that “every country determine to take the necessary measures to make the future of the very young, especially those who suffer, a priority,” doesn’t exempt us from working to achieve this goal in our daily life, each of us within our own possibilities, and in ways that could seem quite simple.

Remember Pope Francis’ words to families:

And tell me, Mr. or Mrs., do you play with your children?
“Excuse me, Father?”
Do you spend time with your children? Do you play with your children?
“Well no, you know, when I leave the house in the morning,” the man tells me, “they are still asleep and when I come home they are in bed.” …
Availability, the availability of a father or mother to their children, is so important: Spend time with your children, play with your children. (…) Every time a child is abandoned … not only is it an act of injustice, but it also ensures the failure of that society.

In The Pope Video, the Holy Father adds that each and every boy and girl “is Christ, who came to our world as a defenseless child.” Helping them, keeping them from suffering, and offering them opportunities is a way to keep their roots from being cut, and to keep their future bright, because “it is Christ who looks at us through the eyes of each of these children.”

Let us then pray and take action “that every country may determine to take the necessary measures to make the future of children, especially those who suffer, a priority.” As Francis reminded us on another occasion, “they are the present.”

The Pope video is possible thanks to the generous contributions of many people. You can donate by following this link.

Tags:
Pope Video
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW