Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Lifestyle

How to throw a baby shower for the Blessed Virgin Mary

MARY'S BABY SHOWER
Be a Heart | Erica Tighe Campbell
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Dec 05, 2019

Here’s a great way to imitate Mary and show your care for moms and babies in need.

Baby showers as we know them didn’t exist in biblical times, but while Mary may not have had a slick online registry or a brunch with baby-themed games, she likely had help from her loved ones — including St. Anne (her mother), St. Elizabeth (her cousin), and the family of St. Joseph — to help her prepare for the birth of Christ. And she herself made a point of traveling to help her pregnant cousin, Elizabeth, demonstrating that helping new mothers is a mission close to her heart.

Inspired by Mary’s example, one Catholic artist, Erica Tighe Campbell, is encouraging women to help mothers in need during Advent (or anytime!) — and to do so in Mary’s name and honor. Throwing a “baby shower for Mary” is a creative way to collect needed donations for women in crisis pregnancies, and a fun reason to get together with friends.

Tighe Campbell explains her reasoning behind this sweet party idea:

“Baby things are expensive. The one time costs of strollers and breast pumps and cribs and the ongoing costs of diapers and wipers and formula. So what if women gathered all over the world (one can hope, right?!) and threw a baby shower for Mary — all the gifts being donated to women in our communities who are in need. Gifts for baby Jesus would indeed be gifts for His loved ones.”

To facilitate the planning during the always-busy holiday season, Tighe Campbell offers a free party guide on her website. The free guide includes:

  • invitation you can edit
  • banner
  • food ideas
  • activity idea
  • timeline for the day
  • reflection by Pope Francis to read together
  • a guided meditation

You can also check out Tighe Campbell’s events page to find a “baby shower for Mary” near you, or add your own gathering to the page to spread the word.

Need ideas of what gifts to bring to a baby shower for Mary? Most crisis pregnancy centers are always looking for donations! Possible gifts could include any new products of the following:

  • Crib sets (crib, mattress, mattress pad, sheet)
  • Car seats and strollers
  • Baby clothes (sizes 0 to 12 months)
  • Receiving blankets
  • Diapers (sizes 1 to 5)
  • Baby wipes
  • Diaper bags
  • Baby toiletries
  • Baby toys and books
  • Purse-size hand sanitizer, tissue, lotion and lip balm for moms
  • Or you may simply choose to collect donations to be donated to your local pregnancy resource center.

While Mary may not have had a baby shower while she lived on earth, she dwells with God outside of time, and these gatherings surely make her motherly heart happy. During the time of year when Christians are so closely united to Mary’s pregnancy and birth, what a beautiful way to honor her and other mothers in need.

Read more: These paintings of the Virgin Mary are on display at the Vatican for the first time

Read more: How to help an expecting mom when she doesn’t need a baby shower

Tags:
AdventPregnancyPro-lifeVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW