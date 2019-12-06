Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
News

Pope and Muslim leader call for a World Day of Human Fraternity

POPE FRANCIS
AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Dec 06, 2019

The proposal is the culmination of a project between the two leaders to spread tolerance and preach peace.

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayyeb have sent a message to the United Nations that they would like February 4 to be declared “World Day of Human Fraternity.”

The proposal is the product of an initiative to foster greater tolerance and peace among people of different faiths. That initiative began as discussions between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam on how to advance a “culture of mutual respect.”

On February 4, 2019, these talks culminated in a jointly-signed document, the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.”

In that document, the Pope and Grand Imam affirmed, among other things:

  • “The firm conviction that authentic teachings of religions invite us to remain rooted in the values of peace.”
  • “Dialogue, understanding and the widespread promotion of a culture of tolerance, acceptance of others and of living together peacefully would contribute significantly to reducing many economic, social, political and environmental problems that weigh so heavily on a large part of humanity;”
  • “The protection of places of worship – synagogues, churches and mosques – is a duty guaranteed by religions, human values, laws and international agreements.”
  • “Terrorism is deplorable and threatens the security of people, be they in the East or the West, the North or the South, and disseminates panic, terror and pessimism, but this is not due to religion, even when terrorists instrumentalize it.”
  • “The right of women to education and employment, and to recognize their freedom to exercise their own political rights.”
  • “The protection of the fundamental rights of children to grow up in a family environment, to receive nutrition, education and support, are duties of the family and society.”
  • “The protection of the rights of the elderly, the weak, the disabled, and the oppressed is a religious and social obligation that must be guaranteed and defended through strict legislation and the implementation of the relevant international agreements.”

According to a Vatican News report, members of the High Committee established to carry out the intentions in the document presented the proposal to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Dr. António Guterres.

Guterres “expressed his appreciation for and openness to the initiative, underlining the importance of working in the service of the whole of humanity,” reported Vatican News.

He also appointed Dr. Adama Dieng, the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Adviser on Hate Speech and the Prevention of Genocide, as the United Nations Representative to follow the proposed activities and to collaborate with the High Committee.

Tags:
IslamPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  6. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW