Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Church

Rajani and Sebastian: A love stronger than civil war

Share
Print
Dolors Massot | Dec 06, 2019

Their marriage was falling apart, but a special “gift” saved it.

As Rajani and Sebastian loved each other deeply, they dreamed of starting a family together. So, they decided to get married back in 1998.

But the situation in their country, Sri Lanka, did not favor them. The Tamil Tigers (a guerrilla organization that sought to establish an independent Tamil state, Eelam, in northern and eastern Sri Lanka) and the nation’s government were engaged in a bloody civil war. Since 1983, the Tamil Tigers became strong in the north of the island, spreading terror. The government responded with violence and, standing between both, the civilian population suffered.

Sebastian worked as a fisherman, and his income was at first enough to cover for his family expenses. But clashes between the Tigers and the government’s army made the situation unsustainable.

 Flight to India

Rajani and Sebastian then decided to flee to India, like thousands of their fellow countrymen. 

Their early lives as ex-pats living in exile proved difficult, but they were able to face and finally overcome all hardships together. A few years later, as the situation improved in Sri Lanka, both Rajani and Sebastian did not hesitate to return to their village. The natural paradise they had to leave behind — beaches, jungle, and tea fields, and the sea Sebastian used to work in—  awaited them.

Crisis in marriage

However, the Sri Lankan conflict lasted until 2009, and Rajani and Sebastian still struggled to find the necessary resources to support their family. “Sometimes we couldn’t put enough food on the table,” Rajani recalls. As the situation worsened, they began to fight each other. Their marriage was cracking.

But then, Rajani explains, something happened, saving their lives.

Good advice

The village pastor, who noticed the couple was going through a crisis, encouraged them to attend the marriage courses that were being taught at the Diocesan Center for the Family, sponsored by Aid to the Church in Need (internationally ACN).

Little by little, never missing one of these classes, Rajani and Sebastian found a way to get over their constant arguing and lack of understanding. Naturally, their problems did not disappear magically, but as they faced them with faith, their marriage was eventually reborn. Again, love united them and gave them the strength to overcome any situation they had to fight their way through. 

Rajani and Sebastian decided they wanted to publicly share their case so that the positive work that Aid to the Church in Need carries out in every corner of the planet —including their home— is known. That work would not be possible if it were not for the Gifts of Faith freely given by thousands of people around the world.

A Gift of Faith is a donation. This Christmas, instead of just buying another material gift, we can decide to help marriages such as that of Rajani and Sebastian.

Your Gift of Faith, whether big or small, will help to extend the work of the Church in the world. The gift can be made on behalf of someone else, as well. This surely is an excellent way to embrace Christmas. Like Rajani and Sebastian, many couples and families around the world need our contributions.

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the U.S., use this link: https://bit.ly/2qkRwdY

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Canada, use this link: https://bit.ly/2Run642

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Australia, use this link: https://bit.ly/2DNUmv9

If you are making your Gift of Faith from Ireland, use this link: https://bit.ly/2s1JbN2

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the Philippines, use this link: https://bit.ly/2LpgvnZ

If you are making your Gift of Faith from the UK, use this link: https://bit.ly/2YhTfxm

If you are making your Gift of Faith from any other country, use this link: https://bit.ly/2rhsddl

Tags:
Aid to the Church in Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  6. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW