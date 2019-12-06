This beautiful prayer to St. Nick reminds us he’s more than a jolly gift giver

Put in my heart the spirit of childhood …
Many Catholic families celebrate St. Nicholas’ feast with great enthusiasm, especially as a reminder that Christmas itself, and even Santa Claus, are eminently religious celebrations.
Nevertheless, to focus only on St. Nicholas’ gift-giving might allow us to forget that he is a saint and a powerful intercessor.
This beautiful prayer, part of a Little Office of St. Nicholas, reminds us that the holy bishop can do much more for us than leave chocolate coins (or oranges) in our shoes!
Read more: Blessing of oranges for St. Nicholas’ feast day
~
Prayer to Saint Nicholas
O good Saint Nicholas, you who are the joy of the children, put in my heart the spirit of childhood, of which the Gospel speaks, and teach me to seed happiness around me. You, whose feast prepares us for Christmas, open my faith to the mystery of God made man.
You, good bishop and shepherd, help me to find my place in the Church and inspire the Church to be faithful to the gospel.
O good Saint Nicholas, patron of children, sailors, and the helpless, watch over those who pray to Jesus, your Lord and theirs, as well as over those who humble themselves before you. Bring us all in reverence to the Holy Child of Bethlehem, where true joy and peace are found.
Amen.
During Advent
Good St Nicholas,
Help us prepare for the miracle of the coming of Jesus.
Help us not to be blind to the gifts of getting ready.
Help us be sincere in the greetings we send and receive, with love and prayer.
Kind St. Nicholas, protect us from shoppers’ fatigue, stress, overspending, yet help us to be kind and generous of heart to all, especially those who are alone, financially poor and fearful.
May our celebration of your feast lead others to see the true meaning of giving and receiving and to guide all people to
the greatest of all gifts, even Jesus Christ, prince of peace and child of Mary, Our Lord and only savior.
Amen
Read more: Turkish town where St. Nicholas gave gifts is pilgrimage site for Russians
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?