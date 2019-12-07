Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Inspiring Stories

Baby saved from abortion goes on to become a football star

J.K. Dobbins
Gregory Shamus | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Dec 07, 2019

20 years after his mom turned her back on the abortion clinic, her son is breaking records on the football field.

In the middle of a recent football game, Gus Johnson, an announcer for FOX sports, revealed how a running back for Ohio State, J.K. Dobbins, was only on the team thanks to a courageous decision made by his mom 20 years ago.

During the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines, Johnson explained to the millions of viewers that Dobbins’ mom Mya became pregnant when she was 18 years old, as reported in Live Action. Like many pregnant teens who find themselves in this position, “she went to the doctor because she was thinking about aborting the baby, but changed her mind,” he shared with the viewers.

While this very personal news might have shocked the many sports fans out there, it’s an encouraging example for women in a similar position to Mya to help them change their minds, even if they initially decide to abort.

Mya’s story is, of course, inspiring — never could she have imagined what her young baby would go on to achieve on that day she walked out of the abortion clinic. But it’s a story of having faith — faith that God would guide her along her path, and faith in her ability to be a mom, even at 18.

During the game, which saw Ohio State beat Michigan 56 to 27 and Johnson share the player’s intimate past, J.K. Dobbins happened to play his personal best. As For the Win details: “With an incredible 33-yard touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter, he notched his first career four-touchdown game.

While Mya might call her son a “miracle baby,” perhaps the real miracle lies in the path that God laid down for Mya and her son, and for other pregnant young women who might be making similar life and death decisions.

Read more: U.S. abortion rate lowest in 46 years, study says

Read more: This college football team prayed a weekly Rosary all the way to the championship

 

Tags:
AbortionPro-lifeSports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  6. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW