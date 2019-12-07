Robert Redford meets Pope Frances at audience

The aging star thanked the pontiff for his environmental activism.
The encounter took place on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica, where Redford grasped Pope Francis’ hand with a grin. Then Redford, 83, said:
“Holy Father, my name is Robert Redford and I want to thank you for all you’ve done for the environment.”
Pope Francis thanked Redford for the sentiment, and asked him to, “Pray for me.” To which Redford responded, “I do.”
Redford has long been a fan of the pope. In 2015, he wrote a piece for MSNBC where he praised the pope’s efforts:
Pope Francis’ address to Congress will go down in history as a day when the needle finally moved on climate change. The pontiff’s timely message of more dialogue and less discord, respect for life in all of its stages, and a call to protect our common home was irrepressible and impossible to ignore. Sometimes you need a friend to tell you the truth. It took someone from outside the US to come and remind us who we are – and who we are supposed to be.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?