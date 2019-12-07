Robert Redford meets Pope Frances at audience

Esteemed actor and director Robert Redford was found waiting in line to shake hands with Pope Francis at the pontiff’s audience this week.

The encounter took place on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica, where Redford grasped Pope Francis’ hand with a grin. Then Redford, 83, said:

“Holy Father, my name is Robert Redford and I want to thank you for all you’ve done for the environment.”

Pope Francis thanked Redford for the sentiment, and asked him to, “Pray for me.” To which Redford responded, “I do.”

Redford has long been a fan of the pope. In 2015, he wrote a piece for MSNBC where he praised the pope’s efforts: