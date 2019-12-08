Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Editor's choice
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Art & Culture

5 Great Christmas carol flash mobs

Chantal de Bruijne - Shutterstock
J-P Mauro

How do we get them to come to our house?

Door-to-door Christmas caroling went through a decline in the early 2000s, but it's coming back and in a big way.

As with all things that go viral on the internet, the next person to perform a stunt or activity on stream has to do it bigger and better than the last. This goes for Christmas caroling too. Gone are the days when we would be content with a group of 4 to 8 singers brightening up our doorsteps; instead, these days it's "go big or go home."

Now, large groups of people are creating huge Christmas spectacles for individual families. These flash mob carolers are not just spreading cheer, they're amplifying it with stupendous performances that come together on the spot.

We've assembled some of our favorites to get your Christmas spirit grooving.

O Come All Ye Faithful – The Five Strings

The Five Strings have several Christmas caroling videos on their YouTube channel. They build their songs excellently, slowly adding performers to the show until there's about 30 people on the lawn.

Deck The Halls – Improv Everywhere

Improv Everywhere put a lot of effort into this short production. Imagine being surprised at home by carolers, only to see a full orchestra and a team of Santas come out! The snow was definitely a nice touch, but our favorite part was the reaction of these adorable kids.

Ode to Joy – Evan Carmichael

Sometimes you know you have a good enough act that you need to share it with more than just one family. Evan Carmichael organized this beautiful street performance that all starts when one little girl throws some money in a hat.

Christmas Medley – C-White TV

This one is more traditional, just singers performing traditional carols a cappella. They even have 3 "wise men" brings some gifts to the children when they're done.

Mannheim Steamroller – Frankie and Jen Music

While this list does include more beautiful performances, this is our favorite. Not many people would go through the effort of bringing out a whole rock band to perform Mannheim Steamrollers' Christmas music, and they don't miss a single note!

Tags:
Christmas
