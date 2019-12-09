Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Church

Be freed from discouragement with this beautiful prayer Pope Francis offered to Mary

© DR
Share
Print
Aleteia | Dec 09, 2019

In a traditional visit to the monument to the Immaculate Conception, pope praises Virgin because “we are sinners, but we are no longer slaves to sin!”

During his address before leading the midday Sunday Angelus in St Peter’s Square, Pope Francis announced he would be visiting Piazza di Spagna for “the traditional act of homage at the foot of the monument to the Immaculate Conception.”

This statue of Our Lady stands above a 40-foot ancient Roman column. It was placed there on September 8, 1857, the feast of Mary’s birthday, and commemorates Pope Pius IX’s proclamation of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception.

The column and statue were originally erected with the help of 220 firemen, which is why the floral tributes always include a garland of flowers placed in Our Lady’s arms by a member of Rome’s fire department. The tradition of offering flowers to her image here on this feast day was begun by Pope Pius XII.

Pope Francis’ prayer

When he arrived in Piazza di Spagna on Sunday afternoon, Pope Francis addressed his own prayer to Our Lady at the foot of the monument. He entrusted to her all those in Rome and throughout the world, who are burdened “by discouragement because of sin; those who think there is no longer hope for them, that their sins are too many and too great, and that God certainly does not have time to waste with them.”

The pope thanked our Immaculate Mother for reminding us that, because of Jesus’ love “we are no longer slaves to sin, but free, free to love, free to love one another, to help one another as brothers and sisters, despite our differences.”

Below please find the unofficial Vatican News translation of the Holy Father’s prayer:

O Mary Immaculate,
we gather around you once again.
The more we move forward in life
the more our gratitude to God increases
for giving as a Mother to us who are sinners,
you, the Immaculate Conception.
Of all human beings, you are the only one
preserved from sin, as Mother of Jesus,
the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.
But this singular privilege of yours
was given to you for the good of us all, your children.
In fact, looking at you, we see the victory of Christ,
the victory of God’s love over evil:
where sin abounded, namely, in the human heart,
grace has overflowed all the more,
through the gentle power of Jesus’ Blood.
You, Mother, remind us that we are sinners,
but we are no longer slaves to sin!
Through His Sacrifice, your Son
has broken the rule of evil, and has overcome the world.
This tells all generations about your heart,
clear as the sky where the wind has dissipated every cloud.

And so you remind us that being sinners and being corrupt
is not the same thing: it’s very different.
It is one thing to fall, but then, repenting,
to get up again with the help of God’s mercy.
Something else is hypocritical conspiracy with evil,
corruption of the heart, that appears faultless on the outside,
but inside, is full of evil intentions and nasty selfishness.
Your crystal-clear purity calls us back to sincerity,
transparency, simplicity.
How much we need to be liberated
from corruption of heart, which is the greatest danger!
This seems impossible to us, we are so accustomed to it,
yet it is within easy reach. It is enough to look up
at your Motherly smile, at your unspoiled beauty,
to feel once more that we are not meant for evil,
but for good, for love, for God!

For this reason, O Virgin Mary,
today I entrust to you all those who, in this city
and throughout the world, are burdened by disillusionment,
by discouragement because of sin;
those who think there is no longer hope for them,
that their sins are too many and too great,
and that God certainly does not have time to waste with them.
I entrust them to you, because not only are you a Mother
and as such, you never stop loving your children,
but you are also Immaculate, full of grace,
and you can reflect into the darkest gloom
a ray of the Risen Christ’s light.
He, and He alone, breaks the chains of evil,
frees from the most acute dependencies,
unties from the most criminal bonds,
softens the hardest of hearts.
And if this happens within people,
how the face of the city changes!
In small gestures and big choices,
vicious circles gradually become virtuous,
the quality of life improves
and the social climate becomes more breathable.

We thank you, Immaculate Mother,
for reminding us that, because of Jesus Christ’s love,
we are no longer slaves to sin,
but free, free to love, to love one another,
to help one another as brothers and sisters, despite our differences —
and thank you for the differences between us.
Thank you, because with your purity, you encourage us
not to be ashamed of good, but of evil;
you help us to keep at a distance the evil one,
who deceives us and draws us to himself, into coils of death;
you grant us the gentle reminder that we are children of God,
Father of immense goodness,
eternal source of life, beauty and love. Amen.

Read more: What I learned as a convert about the Immaculate Conception

Tags:
Pope FrancisPrayers for a Particular NeedVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  6. J-P Mauro
    Did angels build these amazing churches?
  7. Edifa
    How to communicate with your guardian angel on a daily basis
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas
Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW