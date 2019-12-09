Begin your workday with this Psalm

Remind yourself that God can help bring success to your daily work.
Yet, God is interested in all aspects of our lives and wants to be present in our work. He desires our ultimate welfare and gave us the gift of work to lead us along the path of salvation.
Here is an excerpt from Psalm 90 that can be used to begin your work day, asking God to be with you during your labor.
Fill us at daybreak with your mercy,
that all our days we may sing for joy.
Make us glad as many days as you humbled us,
for as many years as we have seen trouble.
Show your deeds to your servants,
your glory to their children.
May the favor of the Lord our God be ours.
Prosper the work of our hands!
Prosper the work of our hands!
Read more: 4 Powerful prayers to pray before work
Read more: 5 Saints show us how to balance work and family life
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?