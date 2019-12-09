Begin your workday with this Psalm

Most often we will begin our work day without any solemnity and without any prayer to God. Typically we never really think that God would be interested in our daily work, especially when it has absolutely nothing to do with religion.

Yet, God is interested in all aspects of our lives and wants to be present in our work. He desires our ultimate welfare and gave us the gift of work to lead us along the path of salvation.

Here is an excerpt from Psalm 90 that can be used to begin your work day, asking God to be with you during your labor.

Fill us at daybreak with your mercy,

that all our days we may sing for joy.

Make us glad as many days as you humbled us,

for as many years as we have seen trouble.

Show your deeds to your servants,

your glory to their children.

May the favor of the Lord our God be ours.

Prosper the work of our hands!

Prosper the work of our hands!

